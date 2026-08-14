18-year-old rising golf star dies after suffering a brain haemorrhage

Bang, who claimed her first professional title in only her fifth event earlier this year, was preparing for a tournament in Thailand on August 1 when she suddenly collapsed.

She was taken to a Bangkok hospital, where she underwent emergency brain surgery, but after spending almost two weeks in intensive care, she sadly died on Thursday.

The WPGA Tour of Australasia said Bang, who turned professional at the end of 2025, was an "outstanding young talent".

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the WPGA Tour of Australasia and the broader Australian golf community are with Jessica's family, friends and all those who knew and loved her at this incredibly difficult time," a statement read.

Writing on a GoFundMe page that was set up by Bang's cousins after her collapse, family members said: "We are truly heartbroken by this news.

"The funds we have raised will be given to her parents to help contribute towards her medical expenses."

Bang had recently earned her place on the WPGA circuit for her rookie season after claiming the Queensland Amateur title in 2025.

In February, she carded a final-round 65 to win a regional qualifying event and secure a spot in the NWS Women’s Open on the Ladies European Tour, although she failed to make the cut.

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