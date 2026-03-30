Gulf News and Rostro Group unveil new podcast series

As a new generation of investors reshapes global markets, Gulf News has partnered with financial services company Rostro Group to launch Money Reimagined: Investing for the Next Generation, a podcast series aimed at decoding the future of finance.

Hosted by Lachlan Kitchen, the series comes at a time when Gen Z and millennial investors are entering global markets in record numbers, reshaping how money is managed, invested and understood. Designed to cut through complexity, the podcast brings together industry experts from Rostro to unpack key themes defining modern finance, from crypto and multi-asset trading to risk, regulation and financial literacy.

The opening episode, Gen Z, Money and The Future of Investing, features Michael Ayres, CEO and Partner at Rostro Group, who examines how younger investors are fundamentally rethinking their relationship with money. From instant access to global markets to the rise of multi-asset investing, Ayres highlights both the opportunities and the knowledge gaps defining this generation. He also outlines how platforms like Rostro aim to lower barriers while promoting responsible risk-taking and long-term financial literacy.

Episode two turns to a topic often viewed as complex and inaccessible: futures and options. In What the Pros Know (And You Should Too), Saul Knapp, Managing Director of Futures & Options at Rostro, breaks down how these instruments are used by institutions to hedge risk, generate income and navigate volatility. He demystifies derivatives for everyday investors, offering practical insights into how they can be understood and used as foundational tools rather than speculative bets.

The third episode, Digital Assets: Beyond the Hype, sees Mark Foulger, Managing Director of Digital Assets at Rostro Group, tackle one of the most talked-about sectors in modern finance. Moving past headlines and speculation, the discussion centres on safety, infrastructure and long-term value. Foulger explores how digital assets are maturing into a legitimate asset class, and why elements such as custody, liquidity and regulation are critical for building sustainable digital wealth.

Shifting focus from investing to entrepreneurship, episode four, How Partners Make Money, introduces listeners to the Introducing Broker (IB) model. John Murphy, Chief Commercial Officer at Rostro Group, explains how individuals can transform market knowledge and networks into scalable businesses. From client relationships to platform support, the episode offers a grounded look at alternative income streams and the growing demand for financial access in underserved markets.

The series concludes with What It Really Takes to Be a Trader Today, bringing Michael Ayres back to examine the realities of modern trading. Moving beyond social media perceptions, the episode emphasises discipline, infrastructure and mentorship as the true drivers of long-term success. It also reflects on the rapid rise of trading hubs across the GCC, APAC and Africa, and what this means for the next generation of global investors.

Across all five episodes, Money Reimagined promises more than surface-level discussion. Each guest brings hands-on expertise from within Rostro’s ecosystem, offering listeners practical, experience-driven insights into navigating today’s financial landscape.

As more young people enter the world of investing, often without formal guidance, this series is essential listening to better understand where money, markets and opportunity are headed next.