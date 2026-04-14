Episode 3: How digital assets go beyond the hype

Digital assets are entering a new phase, which is defined less by hype and more by real-world utility, infrastructure and long-term value.

In the latest episode of Gulf News’ Money Reimagined: Investing for the Next Generation, host Lachlan Kitchen speaks with Mark Foulger, Managing Director of Digital Assets at Rostro Group, about how the crypto landscape is maturing as adoption grows globally.

While younger investors have played a major role in driving interest, Foulger explains that their relationship with digital assets is evolving. What began largely as speculative trading, particularly in meme coins, is increasingly shifting towards practical use cases, especially in payments. Today, many younger users are not just investing in crypto, but actively using it through digital wallets and stablecoins to send money instantly and at low cost.