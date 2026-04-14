Episode 3: How digital assets go beyond the hype

Payments, institutional adoption, etc. are driving crypto's growth, says Rostro’s Foulger
Digital assets are entering a new phase, which is defined less by hype and more by real-world utility, infrastructure and long-term value.
In the latest episode of Gulf News’ Money Reimagined: Investing for the Next Generation, host Lachlan Kitchen speaks with Mark Foulger, Managing Director of Digital Assets at Rostro Group, about how the crypto landscape is maturing as adoption grows globally.
While younger investors have played a major role in driving interest, Foulger explains that their relationship with digital assets is evolving. What began largely as speculative trading, particularly in meme coins, is increasingly shifting towards practical use cases, especially in payments. Today, many younger users are not just investing in crypto, but actively using it through digital wallets and stablecoins to send money instantly and at low cost.
Stablecoins such as USDT and USDC are becoming central to this shift. Unlike Bitcoin, which has increasingly taken on the role of digital gold, he says, these assets offer faster settlement and price stability, making them more suitable for everyday transactions, particularly in regions facing high inflation or currency instability.
Beyond payments, Foulger highlights the rapid growth of decentralised finance, where users can lend, borrow and earn yield without traditional banks. Platforms built on blockchain technology allow individuals to participate in financial markets directly, often with greater transparency and lower costs due to reduced overheads. However, the industry still faces perception challenges. Meme coins and speculative trading continue to overshadow the more meaningful innovation happening beneath the surface.
At the same time, institutional adoption is accelerating. Major financial players are increasingly entering the space, bringing with them the infrastructure needed to improve liquidity, pricing and market efficiency. This includes developments in custody, trading and what is known as prime brokerage, which are key components that help digital assets integrate with traditional finance.
In the future, Foulger believes blockchain technology will underpin much of the global financial system, enabling 24/7 markets and seamless movement between traditional and digital currencies. For investors, digital assets are likely to play a growing role in portfolios, with allocations typically remaining a small percentage, depending on individual risk tolerance.