Episode 1: How Gen Z’s reshaping the rules of investment

Technology is central to this shift. Mobile-first platforms now allow users to trade or invest at any time, giving young investors unprecedented access to financial markets and alternative assets such as cryptocurrencies, tokenised assets and pre-IPO opportunities. This accessibility is also encouraging many to look beyond traditional wealth-building strategies like home ownership, particularly as property prices rise and lifestyles become more flexible and globally mobile.

However, Ayres warns that access has outpaced education. With much financial information circulating on social media, inexperienced investors may rely on unregulated or unverified advice. As a result, financial literacy and responsible risk management are becoming increasingly important.

One of the key lessons for new investors, he says, is understanding personal risk tolerance — something many only truly discover when they experience their first losses. Starting small, learning from market fluctuations and developing a clear investment plan are crucial steps in building long-term success.

Ayres also emphasises emotional discipline. Over-trading, chasing losses and investing more than one can afford to lose are common pitfalls. Successful investors, he says, tend to remain measured and consistent rather than reacting impulsively to short-term market movements.

Looking ahead, Ayres believes the future of finance will centre on accessible, regulated digital platforms that combine multiple asset classes, education and real-time support. Ultimately, he says success will be measured not only by growth in users, but by how many investors are able to build sustainable wealth over time.