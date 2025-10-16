GOLD/FOREX
From Dubai to Al Reem Island: The vision behind MERED’s real estate rise in UAE

Discover how MERED combines design, innovation, and quality in UAE real estate

Last updated:
Alena Khalifeh
2 MIN READ

In a recent interview with Michael Belton, the CEO of MERED, we explored his extensive experience in the real estate sector and the milestones that have shaped his remarkable career.

Belton’s journey began with leadership roles in various real estate projects across the US and Europe, where he developed a keen understanding of market dynamics and architectural innovation. His decision to focus on the UAE stemmed from its unique potential for growth and a vibrant real estate landscape, allowing him to explore new horizons.

When discussing what sets MERED apart from other developers, Belton emphasized the company's commitment to quality, distinctive designs, and innovative amenities. He believes that this approach not only enhances the living experience but also fosters lasting relationships with clients and investors.

One of MERED’s most exciting projects is the ICONIC Residences, designed by the renowned Pininfarina. Positioned to become a new landmark on Dubai's skyline with breathtaking views of Palm Jumeirah, Belton shared that the tower's architectural elements and world-class design principles will make it truly iconic.

In today’s saturated luxury market, Belton expressed confidence that ICONIC Residences represents a long-term investment due to its strategic location, premium amenities, and meticulous attention to detail. The ideal buyer for this development is someone who values exclusivity and sophistication—attributes that have been carefully integrated into the design and amenities inspired by these discerning clients.

Turning to Al Reem Island, Belton acknowledged its transformation into a popular destination under MERED’s guidance. He sees significant potential for further development, positioning the island as a hub for lifestyle and leisure.

Regarding upcoming projects in Abu Dhabi, Belton hinted at an exciting new branded development, designed to resonate with modern living preferences and investor demands. While specifics remain under wraps, the anticipation continues to build.

Lastly, connecting his passion for sports, particularly padel tennis, to leadership, Belton noted that teamwork and strategy in sports reflect his approach in real estate. He believes that fostering a collaborative environment drives successful project outcomes.

As MERED continues to innovate and expand its footprint, Michael Belton remains dedicated to shaping exceptional living spaces that align with contemporary demands.

