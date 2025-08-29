Dubai’s next big luxury projects revealed by AMIS Development

During a recent interview on GNTALKS, the head of sales from AMIS Development shared insights into the company’s journey, principles, and current projects, highlighting its vision and growth in the luxury real estate market.

AMIS Development was founded with a clear vision to create innovative and high-quality living spaces. The company's founding ethos is anchored in excellence, a commitment to customer satisfaction, and the aim to redefine luxury living. These core principles have played a significant role in shaping AMIS's development approach and have been pivotal in its steady growth since inception.

Looking ahead, the head of sales discussed an upcoming G+5 project in District 11, which aligns with AMIS's portfolio strategy of delivering premium developments that cater to the evolving demands of luxury living. There is also a G+8 tower planned for Dubai Islands, which promises significant returns for investors while enriching the area with modern living options.

The Meydan area serves as a strategic investment location, recognized for its expanding infrastructure and amenities that promise to enhance property values over time. The company envisions these developments creating a thriving community that attracts both local and international buyers.

AMIS Development is dedicated to differentiating itself by focusing on quality, innovation, and an exceptional customer experience. By anticipating market trends and adapting its offerings, AMIS aims to provide unparalleled value to potential investors, solidifying its position in the competitive luxury real estate landscape.

