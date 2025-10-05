Reader photos of the week: From Ras Al Khor to Museum of the Future

Reader Ranaditya Singh Rathore captures the tranquil beauty of Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, home to flamingos and a diverse array of birdlife, showcasing the UAE’s natural charm through his lens.Ranaditya Singh Rathore
Reader Naveen Aggarwal captures a breathtaking sunset over Sharjah’s industrial area — a reminder of nature’s beauty and peace amid the bustle of daily life.
Naveen Aggarwal
Saurabh Dugad captures the dazzling night view of Sheikh Zayed Road with Dubai’s iconic Museum of the Future glowing brilliantly against the city skyline.
Saurabh Dugad
Reader Asafali P captures a serene sunrise, where the first light of day paints the sky with warmth and promise.
Asafali P
Reader Suganya Shaji captures a serene Abu Dhabi sunrise, where golden light frames the modern skyline, blending urban beauty with nature’s morning artwork.
Suganya Shaji
Kuriyan Kaithayil captures the vibrant energy of Sheikh Zayed Road, leading towards Dubai Marina, and highlights the city’s dynamic urban landscape.
Kuriyan Kaithayi
Sima Verma captures a stunning view of the Burj Khalifa, showcasing Dubai’s most iconic landmark in all its breathtaking beauty.
Sima Verma
Dr Seema Bhatia captures the serene beauty of a mosque at night, illuminated against the calm evening sky.
Dr Seema Bhatia
Naveen Aggarwal captures the tranquil charm of Jumeirah Beach, where gentle waves meet Dubai’s stunning shoreline.
Naveen Aggarwal
Reader Charu Rathore captures Dubai’s striking skyline from the peaceful Ras Al Khor wetlands, blending urban brilliance with natural beauty.
Charu Rathore
Saurabh Dugad captures traditional abra boats gliding along Bur Dubai Creek, a timeless scene set against the city’s modern skyline.