Photos /
Readers

Reader photos of the week: From Ras Al Khor to Museum of the Future

This week’s selection takes us on a visual journey across the Emirates

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Reader Ranaditya Singh Rathore captures the tranquil beauty of Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, home to flamingos and a diverse array of birdlife, showcasing the UAE’s natural charm through his lens.
Ranaditya Singh Rathore
1/10
Reader Naveen Aggarwal captures a breathtaking sunset over Sharjah’s industrial area — a reminder of nature’s beauty and peace amid the bustle of daily life.
Naveen Aggarwal
2/10
Saurabh Dugad captures the dazzling night view of Sheikh Zayed Road with Dubai’s iconic Museum of the Future glowing brilliantly against the city skyline.
Saurabh Dugad
3/10
Reader Asafali P captures a serene sunrise, where the first light of day paints the sky with warmth and promise.
Asafali P
4/10
Reader Suganya Shaji captures a serene Abu Dhabi sunrise, where golden light frames the modern skyline, blending urban beauty with nature’s morning artwork.
Suganya Shaji
5/10
Kuriyan Kaithayil captures the vibrant energy of Sheikh Zayed Road, leading towards Dubai Marina, and highlights the city’s dynamic urban landscape.
Kuriyan Kaithayi
6/10
Sima Verma captures a stunning view of the Burj Khalifa, showcasing Dubai’s most iconic landmark in all its breathtaking beauty.
Sima Verma
7/10
Dr Seema Bhatia captures the serene beauty of a mosque at night, illuminated against the calm evening sky.
Dr Seema Bhatia
8/10
Naveen Aggarwal captures the tranquil charm of Jumeirah Beach, where gentle waves meet Dubai’s stunning shoreline.
Naveen Aggarwal
9/10
Reader Charu Rathore captures Dubai’s striking skyline from the peaceful Ras Al Khor wetlands, blending urban brilliance with natural beauty.
Charu Rathore
10/10
Saurabh Dugad captures traditional abra boats gliding along Bur Dubai Creek, a timeless scene set against the city’s modern skyline.
Saurabh Dugad

