We grew up seeing unity, service, and love for the country as values that are part of who we are. This pledge feels like a promise to protect what was built before us, appreciate what we have today, and carry these values forward for the next generations. The engagement was not limited to one group or one nationality. People from different backgrounds expressed their love and gratitude in their own way, showing how deeply the UAE is loved by everyone who calls it home. This engagement truly reflects the spirit of the UAE.