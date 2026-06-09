A reflection on “عهد و وعد”, and the shared gratitude and belonging in the UAE
The Pledge and Commitment was launched in May by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre. More than 4,800 people joined from different parts of the UAE, which made the launch feel even more meaningful. Now, through pledge.ae, everyone has the chance to take part in this national moment.
As someone working in social media and newspapers, signing the Pledge and Commitment felt deeply personal to me. Media has always been a powerful tool, especially during times of conflict and uncertainty, because it shapes awareness, trust, and unity. In our work, we always keep this responsibility in mind and use our platforms in the best way to serve the country.
I feel proud and grateful to live in the UAE, where even during uncertain times, our daily life continues with peace, safety, and stability. This reflects the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the efforts of everyone working behind the scenes to protect this nation and its people. For me, this pledge is a reminder of loyalty, gratitude, and responsibility. Through our work, we will continue to serve the UAE with honesty and dedication.
What stayed with me most was seeing the huge number of positive participants and how strongly this pledge was received by people. It was not just a moment of signing, but a moment where many people expressed what the UAE means to them. It reminds me that the UAE is not only a place we live in, but a home built with vision, loyalty, and trust between the leadership and the people.
We grew up seeing unity, service, and love for the country as values that are part of who we are. This pledge feels like a promise to protect what was built before us, appreciate what we have today, and carry these values forward for the next generations. The engagement was not limited to one group or one nationality. People from different backgrounds expressed their love and gratitude in their own way, showing how deeply the UAE is loved by everyone who calls it home. This engagement truly reflects the spirit of the UAE.