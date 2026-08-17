Indonesia celebrates 81st Independence Day, enjoys golden friendship with the UAE and a future of shared growth

Indonesia celebrates 50 years of diplomatic relations with the UAE
On August 17, 2026, Indonesia marks the 81st anniversary of its independence — celebrating more than eight decades of resilience, progress and nation-building. The country is home to around 290 million people and has an economy worth around $1.45 trillion (Dh5.32 trillion), making it the largest economy in Southeast Asia. In its long-term outlook, PwC projects Indonesia to become the world’s fourth-largest economy by 2050 in purchasing-power terms, underscoring the country’s considerable long-term potential.
"Eighty-one years of independence reflect Indonesia’s resilience, progress and confidence in the future. A sovereign, just and prosperous Indonesia remains the direction we continue to pursue together. This year, as we also celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations with the UAE, we look ahead with the same spirit — strengthening a trusted friendship and turning it into greater opportunities, shared prosperity and a stronger future for our peoples.”
- Judha Nugraha, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the UAE
This year also carries special significance for Indonesia and the UAE. The two countries are commemorating the Golden Jubilee of diplomatic relations, marking 50 years since diplomatic ties were established in 1976. Over five decades, Indonesia–UAE relations have developed from a strong political friendship into a comprehensive and forward-looking strategic partnership. Cooperation today extends across trade, investment, renewable energy, healthcare, food security, infrastructure, technology, education, tourism and culture.
The partnership has gained significant momentum through sustained engagement at the highest level. The strong leadership and close personal bond between President Prabowo Subianto and President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, have further reinforced the foundation of Indonesia–UAE relations. Their frequent engagement, shared vision and commitment to concrete, mutually beneficial cooperation continue to propel the partnership towards a new level of strategic collaboration and shared prosperity.
The anniversary is therefore not only a moment to reflect on what has been achieved. It is also an opportunity to look ahead and consider what Indonesia and the UAE can build together over the next 50 years.
Economic cooperation has become one of the strongest pillars of the Indonesia–UAE relationship. Indonesia offers the scale of Southeast Asia’s largest economy, a large and growing domestic market, abundant natural resources, expanding industrial capabilities and a young, dynamic population.
The UAE, meanwhile, brings investment capacity, technological expertise, global connectivity, sophisticated financial services and world-class logistics capabilities.
These strengths are increasingly complementary. The Indonesia–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IUAE-CEPA), has provided a stronger framework for trade and investment cooperation since entering into force in 2023. Both sides have set an ambition to substantially increase bilateral non-oil trade, including towards the target of $10 billion within five years.
The agreement is also creating new opportunities for businesses in areas ranging from manufacturing and food products to services, logistics, digital industries and the Islamic economy.
UAE investment is already contributing to Indonesia’s development and economic transformation. One of the most prominent examples is the 145-megawatt Cirata Floating Solar Power Plant in West Java, developed through cooperation between Indonesia’s PLN and the UAE’s Masdar. The project has become a powerful symbol of how Indonesian potential and Emirati expertise can come together to support the global energy transition.
Other UAE companies and institutions have also developed or explored partnerships in sectors including energy, ports and logistics, infrastructure and strategic investment.
Healthcare offers another tangible example of the relationship’s impact. The Emirates–Indonesia Cardiology Hospital in Surakarta, Central Java, inaugurated together by President Prabowo Subianto and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, in 2025, reflects cooperation that goes beyond commercial value by strengthening access to specialised healthcare and creating direct benefits for communities. Such projects demonstrate the evolution of Indonesia–UAE ties from traditional diplomacy towards practical, high-impact partnership.
The next phase of cooperation offers even greater potential. Renewable energy and the green economy remain natural areas of partnership as Indonesia accelerates its energy transition and develops its vast renewable resources.
At the same time, both countries are placing increasing emphasis on artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, advanced technology and innovation.Indonesia’s expanding digital economy, large consumer market and growing technology ecosystem offer significant opportunities for cooperation with the UAE’s ambitions to become a global hub for AI and advanced industries.
Food security and agriculture also represent important areas of mutual interest. Indonesia’s agricultural resources and food production capacity can complement the UAE’s focus on resilient and diversified supply chains.
Similar opportunities exist in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing, downstream industries, logistics and financial technology.
Indonesia is also continuing to add value to its natural resources by developing downstream and processing industries rather than relying solely on commodity exports. This creates opportunities for strategic investors seeking long-term partnerships in manufacturing, industrial ecosystems and global supply chains.
Financial connectivity is also advancing, including through the Indonesia–UAE Local Currency Transaction framework, which can support more efficient bilateral trade and investment and further strengthen economic links between the two countries. The establishment of Indonesia’s International Financial Center is also underway, with DIFC and ADGM serving as role models.
The strategic geography of both countries adds another important dimension to the partnership. Indonesia can serve as an important gateway for UAE businesses seeking access to ASEAN and the wider Indo-Pacific region.
The UAE, in turn, offers Indonesian companies access to one of the world’s most connected logistics and financial hubs, linking the Middle East with Africa, Europe and global markets. Together, the two countries have the potential to develop not only stronger bilateral commerce, but also a wider economic corridor connecting Southeast Asia and the Gulf.
Growing economic ties are supported by expanding connectivity between the two countries. Direct flights from Abu Dhabi and Dubai connect travellers with Jakarta and Bali, bringing Indonesia closer to residents of the UAE and the wider Gulf region. For visitors, Bali remains one of Indonesia’s most iconic destinations, renowned for its natural beauty, wellness experiences, culture and hospitality.
Beyond Bali, travellers can enjoy the pristine beaches and Muslim-friendly hospitality of Lombok, or experience Labuan Bajo and Komodo National Park, where dramatic island landscapes, luxury resorts and memorable sailing experiences offer another side of tropical Indonesia.
For travellers seeking an urban luxury experience, Jakarta, Indonesia’s largest city and commercial hub, offers world-class hotels, premium shopping malls, fine dining and a vibrant cosmopolitan lifestyle. It can also serve as an attractive gateway for visitors combining business, shopping and leisure. For those drawn to culture and heritage, Yogyakarta and Borobudur Temple offer an immersive journey into Java’s centuries-old traditions, arts and architecture.
Further west, visitors can discover the dramatic highlands and distinctive Minangkabau heritage of West Sumatra, including Bukittinggi and its surrounding landscapes, before exploring the spectacular volcanic setting of Lake Toba in North Sumatra. Across Indonesia, travellers can combine tropical escapes, luxury hospitality, shopping, cultural discovery, culinary experiences and family-oriented holidays within a single journey. For Gulf travellers in particular, Indonesia offers an appealing combination of natural beauty, Muslim-friendly services, premium hospitality, halal cuisine, culture and warm Indonesian hospitality.
Behind every successful partnership are the people who sustain it. Indonesia and the UAE share strong traditions of hospitality, family values, cultural pride, respect for diversity, tolerance and coexistence. These common values are reflected in growing exchanges between students, professionals, businesses, communities and cultural groups.
Indonesian culture has also become increasingly visible in the UAE through batik and traditional textiles, culinary promotion, dance and music performances, Indonesian language program and Pencak Silat martial arts. Education and academic cooperation offer further opportunities to bring younger generations closer together through scholarships, student exchanges, university partnerships and joint research.
People-to-people links ensure that relations between Indonesia and the UAE are not defined only by governments or commercial agreements, but also by friendships and connections between their societies.
Indonesia’s 81st Independence Day celebrates a national journey that began in 1945 and continues with confidence towards the future. The Golden Jubilee of Indonesia–UAE diplomatic relations celebrates a partnership built over half a century on mutual respect, trust and shared ambition.
The next chapter can be even more consequential. From renewable energy and artificial intelligence to investment, food security, healthcare, logistics, tourism and education, Indonesia and the UAE have both the assets and the ambition to create new opportunities together. From five decades of friendship and trust to a new era of strategic partnership and shared growth, Indonesia and the UAE are well positioned to bring Southeast Asia and the Gulf closer together.
Dirgahayu Republik Indonesia.
Long live Indonesia–UAE friendship.