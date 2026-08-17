Indonesia celebrates 81st Independence Day, enjoys golden friendship with the UAE and a future of shared growth

"Eighty-one years of independence reflect Indonesia’s resilience, progress and confidence in the future. A sovereign, just and prosperous Indonesia remains the direction we continue to pursue together. This year, as we also celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations with the UAE, we look ahead with the same spirit — strengthening a trusted friendship and turning it into greater opportunities, shared prosperity and a stronger future for our peoples.”

- Judha Nugraha, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the UAE