When infrastructure becomes a battleground: The geopolitics of global logistics

More than 80% of global trade by volume is carried by sea, meaning that disruption at any critical chokepoint can quickly have global consequences. The Red Sea crisis, which began in late 2023 as a spillover from the Israel–Hamas conflict, and the threats that emerged around the Strait of Hormuz in the spring of 2026 have forced shipping companies to reroute vessels, avoid high-risk areas, and price a persistent geopolitical risk premium into freight rates.