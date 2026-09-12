Six months into the Iran war, no end is in sight

Last week made that painfully clear. After a month of uneasy silence, the fighting came back. On Sunday, US forces struck Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz, saying Tehran was preparing to seed the waterway with sea mines. Iran fired back at US targets in Jordan. On Tuesday, American strikes hit a fishmeal factory on Qeshm Island, a ports authority tower in Sirik, and, according to Iranian officials, a home in the village of Kuhestak where a wedding was taking place. Two people were killed. By Wednesday, Iran was firing missiles at Gulf neighbours again.