How the UAE is compressing a century of institutional learning

History matters, of course. The character of Eton or Exeter cannot be reproduced by importing a name, constructing a campus or hiring an impressive founding team, and nor should anyone pretend otherwise. But history and learning are not the same thing. Much of what takes an institution decades to acquire is practical knowledge — when to intervene, what not to change, which standards cannot be compromised, and how to recognise trouble before it becomes institutionalised — and in older organisations that knowledge accumulated slowly simply because there was no other way for it to accumulate.