Growing Khorfakkan on its own terms

New homes can drive investment, opportunity while preserving city’s distinctive character
There is a point in the evolution of every successful city when growth creates a new challenge: how do you make room for more people, homes and economic activity without losing the qualities that made the place attractive in the first place?
Khorfakkan is approaching that moment.
Recent plans for additional residential development reflect something important about the city. Earlier this year, His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, announced the allocation of a new area at Jabal Al Ashkel for a residential neighbourhood comprising hundreds of homes, alongside 270 homes already under construction elsewhere in Khorfakkan.
For the real estate sector, increasing supply is important. But the more interesting question is what kind of growth that new supply should enable.
Across the UAE, we have seen that successful residential markets are about much more than adding homes. Housing creates communities, and communities create demand for retail, hospitality, education, healthcare, leisure and services. When residential growth is planned well, its economic impact extends far beyond real estate.
That opportunity is particularly significant in Khorfakkan.
Set between the mountains and the Gulf of Oman, Khorfakkan occupies a distinctive position within the UAE. Its appeal lies precisely in that combination of nature, heritage, community and connectivity that sets it apart from the country’s larger urban centres.
As Khorfakkan grows, those qualities should become more valuable, not less visible.
This principle has shaped serious investment on the East Coast for many years. Long-term commitment to Khorfakkan predates the current conversation about residential expansion, and it reflects a considered view of the region’s potential.
Integrated developments combining residential, hospitality, leisure and commercial components have been planned in the city since 2022, with waterfront schemes designed around its coastal and mountainous landscape unveiled in the years since.
That timing matters because sustainable urban growth cannot begin when demand reaches its peak. Infrastructure, housing, amenities and economic opportunities need to be anticipated and developed together.
The projects now taking shape reflect that philosophy. They set homes alongside retail, leisure facilities and public-facing amenities on sites defined by their relationship with the sea and the mountains. The intention is not isolated residential enclaves, but wider environments where residents and visitors can live, spend time and contribute to the local economy.
The next phase of Khorfakkan’s growth presents an opportunity to apply that principle at a broader scale.
Additional housing can accommodate population growth and expand the range of residential choices available in Khorfakkan. But its impact can extend much further.
A growing residential base can strengthen confidence among businesses considering investment in the city, while supporting greater year-round demand across retail, dining, services and leisure, complementing the city’s established tourism economy.
But expanding housing supply should not be treated simply as an exercise in maximising density.
Khorfakkan’s distinctive geography, framed by mountains and coastline, makes thoughtful use of available development space particularly important. Development therefore needs to respond intelligently to topography, infrastructure capacity, mobility, environmental considerations and the character of individual neighbourhoods.
We should also resist the idea that every successful UAE city must eventually follow the same development model.
Khorfakkan’s future should be shaped by what makes the city distinctive, rather than by the development models of larger urban centres. Its competitive lies precisely in its difference. The opportunity is to provide the homes, infrastructure and amenities a growing population requires while protecting the relationship between the city, its coastline, mountains and community.
We can already see that broader evolution taking shape. New residential neighbourhoods and infrastructure are being developed alongside tourism and mixed-use projects, including the recently launched Abu Al-Kizan Marine Village, which combines residential, commercial, green and public spaces within a masterplan connected to existing Khorfakkan landmarks.
What matters is not any one development in isolation, but how these investments work together. For developers and investors, this creates a compelling proposition. Housing, public spaces, tourism, infrastructure and commercial activity can collectively strengthen Khorfakkan as a place to live, visit and invest.
The strongest cities are not those that resist change. Nor are they those that pursue growth at any cost.
They are the ones that understand what makes them distinctive and allow that identity to guide how they grow.
For Khorfakkan, the challenge ahead is to create more room for people, investment and economic activity while preserving the extraordinary sense of place that cannot be recreated elsewhere.
The opportunity is not simply to grow Khorfakkan, but to build its future around everything that already makes it exceptional.