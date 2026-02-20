Dubai shifts focus from skyscrapers to sustainable living, redefining urban value

Focus seen shifting from how high buildings are built to how well people live
Dubai has never been static. Its skyline, often the most visible symbol of its ambition, has evolved alongside the city itself. For many years, height represented progress — an efficient response to growth, a signal of confidence, and a way to attract global attention. That chapter is not closing. But it is increasingly being complemented by a quieter, more nuanced shift taking place at ground level.
Today, the conversation around residential development is changing. The focus is moving beyond how high we build to how well people live. This is not a dramatic pivot, but a considered evolution shaped by experience, long-term planning, and the expectations of a more mature population.
In conversations with residents and investors alike, the questions are changing — less about floor numbers and landmark views, and more about neighbourhoods, daily life, and long-term livability. This shift in mindset is subtle, but it is meaningful. It signals a growing preference for environments that support how people actually live, rather than how cities are photographed.
Dubai’s property market continues to demonstrate strength and resilience. Transaction activity remains robust, and residential sales values over the past year have run into the hundreds of billions of dirhams. More important than the scale, however, is the breadth of participation. Investor interest continues to widen, including a growing share of first-time entrants, reflecting confidence that extends beyond short-term market cycles.
What stands out is where this demand is emerging. Activity is no longer concentrated only in established high-rise districts. Instead, it is increasingly distributed across communities that offer a different proposition — more space, more greenery and a stronger sense of place. This reflects a broader redefinition of value, one that places equal weight on lifestyle, accessibility, and long-term quality.
Dubai’s long-term planning frameworks have played a quiet but important role in enabling this transition. Initiatives such as the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan emphasise connected neighbourhoods, green spaces, and mixed-use districts designed to support everyday life. Livability is no longer a secondary outcome of development; it has become a central measure of success.
As the city grows, it is natural for residents and developers alike to reassess priorities. For many families and long-term residents, the appeal of lower-density environments, walkable streets, and integrated amenities is becoming increasingly clear. These preferences are not about moving away from the city, but about living within it in a more grounded and sustainable way.
This does not diminish the role of vertical living. High-rise developments will remain a defining feature of Dubai’s urban fabric and a symbol of its ambition. What is changing is the breadth of choice. The city is increasingly offering environments that cater to different stages of life, different lifestyles, and different definitions of home.
From a development perspective, this evolution places greater emphasis on discipline and intent. High-value living is not achieved through scale alone. It requires clarity of vision, respect for context, and the patience to think long term. Developments that are responsibly funded and thoughtfully delivered tend to attract residents who are invested in the city’s future, not just its present.
In a global context, this matters. Cities today compete not only on infrastructure or opportunity, but on the quality of everyday life they provide. Those that strike a balance between growth and livability are better positioned to retain talent, attract long-term capital and sustain momentum over time.
Dubai has always evolved with intention. The move toward high-value living reflects a city confident enough to refine its ambitions, where progress is measured by everyday experience for residents, families and communities across the emirate today and in the future.
By Bader Saeed Hareb, Executive Chairman, Global Partners Property Fund II