Strength, mobility and endurance matter more than the number on the scales
For many of us, the first measure of fitness is still the one we see in the mirror or on the weighing scales. We associate progress with losing weight, changing body shape or fitting into a particular clothing size. But these are incomplete measures. We can become stronger, improve our cardiovascular health, sleep better and feel more energetic without seeing a significant change in our weight. Meanwhile, looking slimmer does not necessarily mean being fitter.
As the 10th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge is in full swing, we have an opportunity to broaden this conversation. The initiative encourages all of us to make physical activity part of our daily lives. But its value also lies in prompting us to reconsider what we are working towards. Fitness should not be about achieving a particular appearance; it should be about improving the way our bodies function and supporting our health over the long term.
One useful way to rethink fitness is to consider our body’s capacity, rather than its appearance. Can we climb a flight of stairs without becoming breathless? Do we have the strength and balance to carry out everyday tasks? How fast can we recover after physical exertion? These seemingly ordinary abilities offer meaningful insights into physical function, particularly as we age. Strength, balance, mobility and cardiovascular endurance are not just measures of athletic performance; they contribute to independence and quality of life.
This distinction matters because weight alone cannot tell us how healthy we are. Body mass index (BMI), for example, can be a useful screening measure, but it does not distinguish between muscle and fat or provide a complete picture of our health. A more meaningful assessment considers the wider clinical context, including waist measurement, blood pressure, blood glucose, cholesterol, medical history and lifestyle factors. No single number should be interpreted in isolation.
We should also pay greater attention to what happens between workouts. We may complete 30 minutes of exercise each day and still spend much of our remaining waking hours sitting. Regular exercise is important, but so is reducing prolonged sedentary time. Breaking up long periods of sitting with short walks, standing or light movement can make everyday activity part of a healthier routine. The World Health Organisation’s guidance is clear: All movement counts, and some physical activity is better than none.
There is another dimension to fitness that is often overlooked: recovery. Sleep, nutrition, hydration and rest influence how well the body responds to physical activity. Increasing exercise intensity without allowing for adequate recovery can make a new routine difficult to sustain. For someone returning to exercise after a prolonged break, consistency and gradual progression are generally more valuable than attempting to match someone else’s pace or performance.
Technology has added another layer to how we measure progress. Smartwatches and fitness trackers can help us monitor activity, heart rate and sleep patterns, offering useful prompts to build healthier habits. However, their scores and estimates should be viewed as indicators, not medical diagnoses. A daily step count or sleep score cannot account for every aspect of our health. The most useful data is the kind that helps us understand our own patterns and, where necessary, have a more informed conversation with a healthcare professional.
This is also why fitness needs to be personal. Age, medical history, existing conditions, mobility, fitness levels and individual circumstances all influence what an appropriate exercise routine looks like. Someone managing a chronic condition may have very different goals from a seasoned runner. Neither should be judged against the same benchmark. Those with underlying health concerns or anyone experiencing symptoms such as chest discomfort, unusual breathlessness or dizziness during exercise should seek appropriate medical advice before continuing strenuous activity.
Ultimately, the most meaningful fitness goals may not be visible to anyone else. They could be having more energy throughout the day, improving balance and flexibility, sleeping better, managing stress or feeling more confident about everyday movement. These personal milestones can have a lasting impact.
The real success of a fitness challenge should not be measured by how many people change their weight or appearance. It should be measured by how many discover an activity they enjoy, build a routine they can maintain and feel encouraged to take better care of themselves. Fitness is not a size, a shape or a finishing line. It is the capacity to live well at every stage of life.