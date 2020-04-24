Around the world there could be long-term negative effects of COVID-19 on the news media

A dangerous anti-press sentiment as well as the arrest, physical assault, public denigration and harassment of journalists is taking place in many countries Image Credit: Supplied

The coronavirus pandemic may threaten press freedom and worsen the crises that reporters around the world are facing, according to this year’s World Press Freedom Index, which evaluates the landscape for journalists in 180 countries and territories.

The report, published recently by news media watchdog group Reporters Without Borders, said the United States and Brazil were becoming models of hostility toward the news media.

The pandemic has allowed many countries to take advantage of the fact that politics are on hold and the public is stunned in order to impose measures that would be impossible in normal times -

The pandemic has already redefined norms. Laws passed in some countries with the ostensible goal of slowing the spread of the virus have raised concerns about long-term negative effects on the news media and freedom of expression.

Draconian measures

The pandemic has allowed many countries to “take advantage of the fact that politics are on hold and the public is stunned in order to impose measures that would be impossible in normal times,” Christophe Deloire, secretary-general of Reporters Without Borders, said in a statement.

Press freedom in the United States continued to suffer under President Donald Trump’s administration, according to the report, which ranked the country 45th out of 180, up three spots from last year.

A “dangerous anti-press sentiment” as well as the arrest, physical assault, public denigration and harassment of journalists had trickled down to the local level, the report said.

China ranked 177th, the same as last year. Last month, China said it was expelling American journalists working for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, weeks after the Trump administration limited to 100 the number of Chinese citizens who could work in the United States for five state-run Chinese news organisations that are widely considered propaganda outlets.

Reporters at foreign news media in China were among those who aggressively reported on the coronavirus outbreak, including in the early days when the Chinese government sought to play down its severity.

Suspension of license

In Iraq, officials this month fined Reuters and temporarily suspended the news agency’s license after it published a story that said the government was underreporting coronavirus cases.

The report also referred to oppressive policies in some countries in the Balkans and the European Union. In Hungary last month, lawmakers gave Prime Minister Viktor Orban the power to sidestep Parliament and suspend existing laws.

The new legislation, which will further limit freedom of expression, may give Orban’s government more leeway to persecute journalists, critics say.

Still, Europe continued to be the continent where the news media had the most freedom, with Norway ranking first for the fourth consecutive year and Finland and Denmark in second and third place. Sweden fell to fourth place because of an increase in the online harassment of reporters.

At the bottom of the index, there was little change. North Korea fell one spot, taking over last place. Haiti fell 21 spots to 83rd, the steepest drop of any nation.

Journalists there lack financial resources and institutional support and have been victims of intimidation and physical violence, particularly while covering protests, the report said.

Jenny Gross is a journalist and columnist