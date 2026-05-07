As global tensions rise, Trump and Xi seek a fragile balance

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in China on May 14-15. This would mark the first visit to China by a US president in nearly 10 years. The visit, originally slated for March 31 but delayed amid the US-Israel war with Iran, is being held amid a shared desire on both sides to stabilise relations. However, it would be a mistake to expect a major breakthrough, particularly given recent indicators suggesting that China has been expanding its toolkit of economic pressure mechanisms against Washington. Nonetheless, the landmark visit remains crucial, as even if they did not transform the relationship between the two major powers, they still, as proven in previous meetings, make the instance of geopolitical rivalry less volatile. This comes at an important time with the US-Israel war against Iran, which is driving energy shocks globally, adding instability to an already fractured international order.