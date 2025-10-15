After the war, the reckoning: Can Gaza’s ceasefire pave the way for a Palestinian state?

The scene of thousands of displaced Palestinians in Gaza returning to the northern and central areas of the Strip following the partial withdrawal of the Israeli army, after the ceasefire agreement came into effect, has become a focal point of global attention. The crisis has shifted from war and destruction to hopes that the agreement will contribute to a permanent end to the conflict, closing the chapter on hostilities and moving toward the establishment of a Palestinian state, with all the significant positive implications this holds for stability in the Middle East.