Social media detox

For the past year, we've all been waking up and scrolling through social media with fear and apprehension. Everywhere it's all about cases related to COVID-19, and it is heartbreaking to see the suffering in the world. Unfortunately or fortunately, it has become the need of the hour to read up on the latest updates, and the best precautions to follow to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Apart from that, we have all been subject to working remotely, attending schools and colleges online, leaving us for a lot of time with our devices and away from actual human interaction. With the devices hands-on for so many hours in the day, people have gotten used to reading news constantly from notifications, watching documentaries online, and talking about various issues surrounding the globe. While it is true that being aware is the first step in solving the problems that exist today, it is also true that constant exposure to news and documentaries can deteriorate mental health. The issues our world is facing are immense - be it from being amid a pandemic, trying to tackle global warming, poverty, financial crisis to other health concerns. It is human to feel overwhelmed in such situations and end up in a spiral of emotions and thoughts. We all can adopt a few lifestyle modifications as a part of our approach to reduce personal stress and ensure our mental health is optimum. Make sure you monitor your online consumption of social media. It is important to have conversations of relevance to the world today within family and friend groups. But, it is also imperative for you to remember that your mental state is a priority. If you find yourself feeling low, tired, and overwhelmed with such conversations, you have to communicate this to your group and step away for a while - and it's okay for you to take a break for as long as it takes you to feel better. Engage in activities that make you happy and reserve a specific time in the day to practice your hobbies - whether it's reading, writing, or singing. There will always be stressful situations for you to deal with in life. What is essential for you to remember is that you have the power to tackle the stress, and it's best to reach out to people when you're dealing with such situations. Always remember - no matter what, you got this!