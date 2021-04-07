COVID-19 Image Credit: Pixabay

South Africa vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI

This letter refers to the second One Day International tie between South Africa and Pakistan. It was a real close encounter between these teams. Though Pakistan was able to win their first match on the last ball to take a 1-0 lead, South Africa bounced back with a match-winning total of 341 during the second tie. However, the Pakistan team, especially with the mammoth century of Fakhar Zaman, came very close to take the series. Alas, Fakhar Zaman got run out bizarrely when he cantered down for a second run off the first ball of the final over. Though there is some confusion about this runs out, the game still favoured South Africa, who deserved to win and level the series 1-1 to wait for the do or die decider.

From Mr N Viswanthan

Coimbatore, India

COVID-19: India sees new spike in cases

It is shocking to know that India has recorded the highest spike of COVID-19 with over a lakh new cases in April 2021. Though our Indian government, both states and central, have taken protective norms to arrest the spike, it seems the people continue to violate these norms, becoming a cause for the increase in COVID-19 cases. So is the case with the political leaders who fail to follow the COVID-19 norms during their public election meetings. Of late, we come across reports of the virus catching up with cinema stars too. Hence, it is better to re-introduce the lockdown rules to cinema halls, film shootings, and sporting events to arrest the virus's spread. If immediate steps are not taken, our nation may top the world's coronavirus list.

From Mr N V Krishnan

India

PV Sindhu remains Tokyo Olympics' medal prospect

As averred by former India Badminton coach, Vimal Kumar, it is true that P V Sindhu is India's best Olympic medal prospect. It is a known fact that most of our sportspersons, including P V Sindhu, do lack the stamina to go till finish. There are no proper facilities to nurture or improve their stamina required to play for 75 to 90 minutes to go for the kill in the final set. Incidentally, I feel that she has lost her bite after her separation from her coach, Gopichand, who is a true motivator. I hope she goes back to Gopichand to regain her lost glory and improve her chances to win the gold at Tokyo Olympics. Similar is the case with Kidambi Srikanth, an Indian badminton player who trains at the Gopichand Badminton Academy, Hyderabad.

From Ms Kavitha Srikanth

Tamil Nadu, India