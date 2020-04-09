Naif COVID-19 testing Image Credit: Virendra Saklani

Coronavirus: Recognising the unsung heroes

Doctors, healthcare staff and police officers are our real frontline heroes of this coronavirus pandemic (“COVID-19: Let’s respect our unsung heroes”, Gulf News, April 6). They are leading this war against the virus and when the rest of the world is at home, protecting themselves form this pandemic, they are outside, working under adverse conditions. They are at a risk of getting infected too.

These unsung heroes work a 24-hour shift, seven days a week in hospitals and around cities trying to save the patients, who are infected with coronavirus.

Even our police force is undoubtedly paying an important role in helping keep the city safe amid the pandemic. These unsung heroes are putting up a relentless fight against this deadly disease, which has spread its wings far and wide. This virus has affected more than 180 countries. The US is currently the most adversely affected of them all. No one knows exactly when this pandemic will end. A cure or vaccine has not been created yet. The disease has affected millions of people all around the world.

These doctors, paramedics, police officers in the UAE and around the world are selflessly devoting their service for the sake of the survival of mankind. Hence, they are the real heroes during this crisis.

From Mr Ramesh G. Jethwani

Bengaluru, India



COVID-19: This too shall pass

I am a working woman who stays in Dubai with my husband and two sons (“A life coach’s six golden rules to stay positive amid Covid-19 pandemic”, gulfnews.com, April 6). My day normally starts at four in the morning and ends by 11 at night. I have never thought this to be a burden because I have always felt proud of contributing to the welfare of my family, and I am satisfied with my ability to multitask. During the weekends, I usually prepare a feast, keep up with my chores, and am there for my family whenever they need me. But I have always felt guilty for not being able to get my children ready for school or to drop them off to the bus. This situation has become quite favorurable with the help of remote learning, and I feel extremely satisfied to be with them. I can keep up with their school activities and assignments. I am catching up on all that I have missed. I am now able to fine-tune their spellings, help them with their handwriting, language, behaviour and much more. I strongly believe that this too shall pass, and I am grateful that we are safe and are able to provide for our community by staying home. Happiness is what we create and it is contagious. I choose to be positive. Stay home and stay safe!

From Ms Anuja Venoth

Dubai



COVID-19: Human beings are the problem

My parents and teachers were from a generation who taught us to love and respect everyone, from the beggar who knocked on our doors to the elders in the family (“Coronavirus: Air quality improves in quarantined countries”, Gulf News, March 22). When I used to visit the neighbourhood of my birthplace, I feel delighted that my roots extend to the people who struggled to make a living but taught us to love and respect every living being.

I always thought that people have good intentions, and are caring, compassionate and love each other. Regrettably, in today’s society that is not true. I feel extremely sad to see the veracity of hate, back biting and respect for people that is declining. Everyone is after materialistic possessions, politicians are power hungry, people are hateful towards others and above all, people are taking life for granted.

COVID-19 has made us all rethink our choices and has made us value life. This pandemic will eventually end, however, isn’t it time to retrospect? Isn’t this God’s way of testing us? Isn’t it time to protect our planet?

The slowing down of life has resulted in lesser pollution in most cities leading us to believe that this is an answer to protect the planet is to travel less and stay home.

On the other hand, if love for others, respect for the law of the land and tolerance towards other faiths, was hard-wired in our minds, we would create a safer world for our children. The reason the world is in pandemonium is because things are being loved and people are being used. If it’s realised that material things mean nothing and all that matters is well being of other people, the world would be a better place to live in. This is a time to retrospect, a time to bring back humanity. I pray for justice and for the world to be at peace.

From Mr Yousuf Sait

UAE



What have you missed out on?

The world is in quarantine and this feels different. It is a feeling closely associated with the fear of missing out (FOMO), but in these days, the fear of going out (FOGO).

Whilst all these feelings are natural and expected, working from home for the past two weeks has taught me to stay connected. Little did I know that working from home would connect me to something that was lost in the business and craziness of the usual days. In the midst of the never-ending to-do list, I missed out on including certain things.

While spring-cleaning, I noticed a few clothes in my wardrobe that I now began to realise, I am not that much in need of. While sorting out my kitchen cupboards I have found items that I don’t need to stock up on.

As I delved further, I got connected with my first love, my books; a treasure trove of books that I had collected over the years. In my quest to make each day special, I decided to “knock down the lockdown”, by finding ways to add creativity to infuse my relationship with myself, and those around me.

I began exploring my culinary skills, and got my son to join me. I began getting more active on social media. I started reading more and most importantly, I managed to spend more time with my family and connect with them at a deeper level.

Staying away from colleagues at work, made me connect with them through technology. As each day unfolds, as we pray for this virus to leave us, and instead of confining ourselves to the walls of our homes waiting for things to get normal, let us instead face each day as it comes. Let us live each day to knock down the coronavirus and infuse within us a deeper understanding of life and all that it offers us. Let us be grateful for everything life has to offer.

From Ms Shalini Menezes

UAE

