UAE relaxes travel restictions

It’s indeed good news that the UAE is gradually opening flights worldwide (“UAE latest travel updates: Travelling to Dubai from India, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka or Uganda”, Gulf News, August 24). The authorities are doing their best to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, and their effort to bring down the COVID-19 cases in the country is highly commendable. As responsible UAE expatriates, we must follow the COVID-19 protocols and precautions until we overcome the pandemic. I am thankful for everyone who is doing their part to control the spread of the virus. It’s a team effort. Also, I am confident that with this speedy rate of COVID-19 recovery, UAE will be free from coronavirus soon.

From Mr Akhil B

Ajman, UAE

A decline in COVID-19 cases in the UAE

I am so relieved to see the COVID-19 numbers coming down in the UAE (“COVID-19: UAE reports 990 new coronavirus cases”, Gulf News, August 24). As I have a two-year-old child, the spread of COVID-19 always gives me anxiety. I’m a business person so I would need to go to my office often. Coming back home, I make sure that I sanitise before holding my baby. But, in the back of my mind, the fear of COVID-19 will always be there. I’m sure everyone can relate to that situation. The trauma of this pandemic will be there for a while, but reading such positive news helps me calm down for a bit. The level of comfort and the sense of confidence that the UAE’s vaccination drive brought about is impressive. People are now safe, confident, and ready to get back to the way things used to be. The UAE authorities set up many places to get the vaccine. They are making efforts to educate us and inform us about the importance of taking the vaccine. I have taken both doses of the vaccine and would request everyone to do the same. I feel proud and blessed to be in this country, which cares for our health and safety.

From Mr Harishankar G S

Dubai, UAE

How well is India responding to COVID-19?

COVID-19 has upended life around the globe. As countries race to constantly update measures to confront the current crisis, there remains much uncertainty about how the situation will progress in the coming months. But, how well is India responding to the COVID-19 pandemic? Recently, with the vaccination drive and precautions, I think India is trying its best to slow down the spread of infections. It’s a huge mission to vaccinate everyone in the country—especially the rural areas where it’s difficult to reach out and educate people about the importance of vaccination. During the last few months, India is doing a tremendous job in COVID-19 vaccination. Previous experience across the country has shown that testing needs to be complemented by effective contact tracing, isolation, and quarantine measures. Also, India needs to do more to help the families of low-wage workers displaced from their jobs by the lockdown and the weakening economy. As COVID-19 hit, millions lost their job, and at least during this time government should do something about corruption. Only then can the country can move forward. During times of crisis, the government must act quickly and decisively. The number of daily new infections in India has fallen, which, I hope, is a good sign. Assuming measures such as social distancing, wearing masks, and handwashing remain in place, I think the pandemic could be “controlled by early next year.”

From Mr Niranjan D

India

COVID-19: Adapt to change

The world economy is starting to get better with the mass COVID-19 vaccination drive. But it will take some time to recover to its full potential. Many businesses across the world are still struggling to survive. Globally, millions lost their jobs, and many others are on the verge of losing jobs. Some businesses wonder if they will have clients or customers when they reopen. Now, the main question is – how is the world going to recover from the pandemic? Authorities across the globe are trying to figure out how to bring down the number of COVID-19 cases and improve financial growth. It’s a tough challenge to maintain the medical and financial aspects simultaneously. As the world has changed, we should also change ourselves. We need to figure out how to survive in this new world. As Charles Darwin said: “It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent that survives. It is the one that is the most adaptable to change.”

From Mr Gobind G

Bangalore, India