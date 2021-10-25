Food brings people together Image Credit: Pexels

Food and friendship

Food is a global language. It helps spread a bit of love across the globe. When we eat food with our family, friends, or anyone, we feel happy and connected. Especially a foodie like me who lives in Dubai, where you can try different cuisines, food and friendship go hand in hand. After coming to Dubai, I explored different cuisines, all with my friends. Food has become more than just survival. With it, you build friendships, especially if you an introvert, trust me, food is the catalyst. Conversations over food always develop into good company. It's an added advantage if your friend is also like you, who loves the simplicity of good food. And then that conversation carries on to some beautiful memories, which also will be associated with food. I might forget some instances in life, but I will always cherish memories created over shared food and how it made me happy. I'm sure all of you can relate to that. The warmth and the positive vibes of good food are welcome any time.

From Ms Krithika Jain

UAE

Climate change: You can make a difference

Even though people talk a lot about climate change, I wonder how many of us care about it and do our part. Climate change is a global situation — that's what we have heard since childhood, as we learned about climate, environment and ozone depletion, greenhouse gases, and more. As adults, we know things a lot better. But, do we incorporate or develop a habit that will help the cause? How many of us can honestly say that we care about our environment? I believe it is a collective habit that helps a community that extends to a larger group. Many factors cause climate change. As we know, minute changes in our practices can help the environment better. For example, try to avoid disposable cups. Almost 500 billion disposable cups are discarded in landfills or incineration every year. Get yourself a reusable cup, and you can save money, as well as the planet. Minute things like using energy-efficient light bulbs and unplugging the electronics when not in use can also help fight climate change better. It's high time that we adopt change for good. As the end of the pandemic nears, the world needs support in every way possible, and now is the right time to do it.

From Mr Ramachandran

India

Breast Cancer Awareness

In October, we see many breast cancer awareness programs, which is good (“UAE-based Pink Caravan rolls out free screenings for breast cancer”, Gulf News, October 10). It is the most common cancer seen in women, and proper intervention at the right time can save a life. Women need to become familiar with all of the risk factors, and it differs from person to person. Making smart lifestyle decisions can lower the risk of being affected by the disease. Also, women should get breast screening examinations to take better care of their health. According to experts, early detection reduces the risk of dying from the disease by 25 per cent. Understanding a cancer diagnosis is an integral part of learning how to live beyond the disease. Family members of cancer patients and primary caretakers should also realise that care and love play an essential part in recovery. Many facilities provide free cancer screening during October. So, it's best to take advantage of the time and get yourself checked.

From Ms Nikhita Menon

Mumbai

Focus on mental strength

I feel that the most significant asset we own as human beings is mental strength (“UAE school mental health programmes gain strength to shake off pandemic stress”, Gulf News, April 26). Even if things go wrong in a situation, we must have the courage to set things right, the way we want. It could be a matter of luck or perhaps the way we prioritise things in life, which fortunately or unfortunately sets the course of life. But, one thing which helps us to move on is how we take things in life. Mental strength helps manage your thoughts, regulate your emotions, and behave productively. That means you'll be able to focus your effort and energy on the things that matter most. All you need is self-care and to prioritise the important things in your life. How do some people stay strong and persevere when there is so much stacked against them? Mental strength is a critical key to success. Mental strength plays a significant role when it comes to achieving goals. When you realise that something is stopping you, quickly turn to some positive affirmation. Because you should know that no one else will push you when things go wrong, it's you who matters the most. Getting different perspectives from friends and family can help in the long run, as you might come to know different dimensions of your personality. The faster you can focus on the positives and move past the problem, the quicker you can get back to achieving success in your life.

From Ms Gayatri G S

India