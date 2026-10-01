Why locals dress for the café like they’re going somewhere else

From casual to classy, locals know a café still deserves a little effort
In the UAE, “let’s just grab coffee” has never really meant just grab coffee.
It can mean getting dressed, fixing your hair, putting on your favorite perfume, checking the mirror one more time and choosing an outfit that somehow says, “I didn’t try too hard,” while very clearly having tried.
Because the café is not always a pit stop. Sometimes, it is the destination.
Walk into almost any popular café on a weekend and you will see the unofficial UAE dress code in action. There is the girl in a perfectly pressed abaya and heels, the one in wide-leg trousers and a crisp shirt, the guy in a clean kandura and freshly styled hair, and the friend who somehow managed to make jeans, a simple top and a pair of sunglasses look like an entire outfit.
It is casual. But it is also fancy.
Classy, but not necessarily formal.
The kind of dressed-up where nobody wants to look like they are going somewhere important, even though everyone looks like they could be.
There is a particular skill to café dressing in the UAE: looking polished without looking overdressed.
A coffee run might call for a linen set, a flowing abaya, tailored trousers, a nice blouse or a simple dress paired with jewellery. Sneakers are completely acceptable. So are heels. A designer bag might appear at the table, but so might a canvas tote.
There is no single uniform.
The common thread is simply looking put together.
And sometimes, the outfit is chosen with the café in mind.
You know the feeling: you have plans at 6pm, but the café is at 4pm, so suddenly your “quick coffee” outfit has to survive both. One minute you are ordering an iced Spanish latte, and the next you are taking photos with the friend who said she was “just popping out for 20 minutes.”
Twenty minutes, of course, becomes three hours.
In Emirati culture, looking good and smelling good have long gone hand in hand.
Perfume is not necessarily saved for weddings, Eid or special occasions. Oud, bukhoor, musk and other fragrances can be part of getting ready for an ordinary day.
You can be wearing the simplest outfit in the world and still leave a very memorable impression when you walk past.
There is something particularly Emirati about that attention to fragrance. Before leaving the house, there might be a quick spray of perfume, a little bukhoor, perhaps a favorite oud, and then, finally, the outfit is complete.
Because what is the point of looking good if you don’t smell good too?
Cafés in the UAE are more than places to pick up a drink. They have become meeting points, workspaces, date spots, catch-up zones and, increasingly, places where people simply want to be seen.
A Saturday coffee can turn into lunch. Lunch can turn into another café. Another café can turn into dinner.
And somewhere between the first sip and the fifth photo, you realise nobody actually rushed home.
That is perhaps why the café outfit exists.
It sits comfortably between staying home and going somewhere special. You do not need a reason to dress up. You just need somewhere to go.
And in the UAE, sometimes that somewhere is the café down the road.
So the next time someone says, “I’m only going for coffee,” don’t be surprised if they take 45 minutes to get ready.
They probably aren’t going somewhere else.
The café is somewhere else.