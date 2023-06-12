Dubai: If you are interested in investing in Saudi Arabia, you might be able to apply for a ‘visiting investor’ eVisa, which allows holders to stay in the country for up to 90 days without a sponsor.

The new visa was introduced on June 9 by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Investment (MOI).

Eligible foreign investors can apply for a single or multiple entry eVisa, and also perform Umrah, except during the Hajj season.

You can apply for the investor eVisa through MOFA’s official platform for visas - visa.mofa.gov.sa.

Here are all the details.

Who is eligible for Saudi Arabia’s investor eVisa?

According to Saudi Arabia’s MOFA, the initial phase of the ‘visiting investor’ eVisa is accessible to investors hailing from select countries. However, neither the Ministry of Foreign Affairs nor the Ministry of Investment named the countries. In the future, the ministry intends to expand the availability of this service to citizens from more countries. You can find out if you are eligible for the visa by following the steps listed below.

Validity of the investor eVisa

The validity of the visa refers to the period of time within which the visa can be used. This is different from the ‘stay’, which refers to the period of time for which you can stay in Saudi Arabia on the visa.

The validity of the visiting investor eVisa depends on the type of entry – single or multiple – and your nationality.

Regardless of your nationality, here is the minimum validity for the investor eVisa:

• Single entry visa – 90 day validity

• Multiple entry visa – One-year validity

For how long can I stay in Saudi Arabia on a ‘visiting investor’ eVisa?

The stay permitted on the visa will also differ, based on the information you provide. While some nationalities can stay in the country for up to 90 days on a single entry, others can stay in the country for a period of 30 days. You will be able to find out about the options available to you, once you start filling out the application on the smart service platform.

How to apply for the visa

Step 1: Create an account for the online visa platform

• Visit the official website of MOFA’s unified visa platform - https://visa.mofa.gov.sa/

• Next, click the ‘Services for visitors’ category.

• Select the visa service – ‘Visa Application from Saudi missions abroad’ and click on ‘Apply Now’.

• Click on ‘Register’ under the login details.Enter your email address, create a password and enter the captcha code.

• Next, you will get a confirmation email from MOFA’s unified national visa platform. Click on the link to activate your account.

• Enter your email address, password and the captcha code to log in.

• Click on the ‘Add a new Application’ button.

• Agree to the terms and conditions of the visa platform.

Step 2: Find out if you are eligible for the visa:

• You will then be transferred to the visa application form.

• To find out if you are eligible for the eVisa, select the visa types as ‘Business Visit’ and select your nationality from the drop down menu.

• Once you enter your nationality, you will be able to see the ‘view investment opportunities’ as the purpose of the visit, if you are a national from one of the countries approved in the first phase of the investor eVisa initiative. The investor business visa does not require a sponsor.

Other nationalities can apply for a ‘Business Visit’ visa, however they will not have the option to select ‘view investment opportunities’ and require a Saudi sponsor for their visa.

Step 3: Select the visa validity

• Next, select the number of entries. You can apply for a single or multiple entry visa.

• Select the visa validity from the options available to you, as per the details entered by you earlier.

Step 4: Fill in personal information

The following details are mandatory:

• Enter your full name.

• Upload a passport photo. The passport photo must meet the following specifications:

o 200 x 200 in Width and Height.

o Image Size must be from 5 to 100 Kb.

o It should show a close up of your face and shoulders.

o Your face should take up between 70 to 80 per cent of the photo.

o The background should be white.

o The head of the person photographed should be neither at an angle or turned.

o Headwear is acceptable for religious reasons.

Passport details:

• If you have a previous nationality – select yes or no. If you selected ‘yes’ enter the previous nationality.

• Passport Number

• Passport Type

• Issuing Country

• Date of Issue and expiry

• Place of Birth

• Date of Birth

Personal details:

• Religion

• Marital Status

• Gender

• Occupation

• Home address in Saudi Arabia – enter your hotel reservation details or address details of a residence in Saudi Arabia where you will be staying.

• Email address

Step 5: Enter business information

• Investor company name

• Company headquarter – select the country from the drop down menu.

• Company Business – the industry in which the company operates in.

• Company website.

• Interested Business – enter the type of business or industry you are interested in investing in Saudi Arabia.

• Phone number – official contact number of the company.

• Job Position – the applicant’s position in the company.

Transportation details

• Select the transportation mode – air, land or sea.

• Enter date of entry into Saudi Arabia and enter the port of entry.

Step 6: Select if you want to perform Umrah

The investor eVisa also allows visitors to perform Umrah. If you are interested, select ‘yes’ in this step. According to the visa platform, if you do want to perform Umrah under this visa, you do not require additional requirements and it is allowed throughout the year except for the Hajj season.

• Next, select if you have travelled to other countries in the past five years. If you have selected yes, and enter the country and dates.

• Agree to the terms and conditions and enter the captcha code.

• Click the ‘Save’ button.

Step 7: Confirm the application data and provide health details for medical insurance

Next, enter following details

• Expected date of entry of into Saudi Arabia.

• PO Box number.

• The city you reside in.

• Email address and mobile number.



Answer a few questions related to any chronic health conditions you may have, with yes or no.

Step 8: Select your medical insurance

• After that, you must select your medical insurance coverage. You will also be able to see the cost of the insurance.

• Click ‘Save’.

Step 9: Pay for the eVisa

• Next, you will then able to see the total cost of your eVisa. The overall cost of the visa may differ depending on the visa validity and the medical insurance coverage.

• Click the ‘Pay’ button.

• Next, enter your credit or debit card details through the visa platform’s online payment channel.

• Once you have paid for the visa, you will receive a confirmation email that your eVisa application is under process.

How long does it take to receive the investor eVisa

As per MOFA, once an application is made, it will be processed swiftly, and the visa will be issued electronically.

Saudi investor eVisa cost

The cost of the eVisa differs according to the duration and validity of the visa, and the type of medical insurance coverage.