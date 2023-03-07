Step 1: Set up your UAE Pass app and account

Before you begin the renewal process, you need to ensure you have the UAE Pass app downloaded on your phone. The UAE Pass is the national digital identity for residents and citizens in the UAE.

You then need to have a verified UAE Pass account. For an in-depth guide on how to create a UAE Pass account, click here.

Next, make sure you have a valid Emirates ID on the app.

Step 2: Register the new Emirates ID on Etisalat’s app

- Download the ‘My Etisalat’ app, which is available for Apple, Android, and Huawei devices. Log in with your UAE Pass.

- Confirm the log-in on the UAE Pass app.

- On the etisalat app’s homepage, you will see a reminder pop up to update your Emirates ID. Click on the ‘Update Now' link. Alternatively, you can tap on the profile icon at the bottom of your screen and tap on ‘Update my Emirates ID’.

- Now, tap on ‘Continue with UAE Pass’.

- Select the account you want to update and tap on ‘agree and continue’.

- Next, go to the ‘UAE Pass’ app and accept the request for Etisalat to access your Emirates ID. Tap on ‘Allow Document Sharing’.

- Then, go back to the Etisalat app, review your details, and add your mobile number, and tap on ‘Submit’. Next, you will get a confirmation from Etisalat that your updated Emirates ID has been submitted.

- Agree to the terms and conditions.

- Next, you will receive a confirmation SMS from Etisalat stating that the registration renewal request has been successfully submitted and is now being verified by Etisalat. You will also receive a request ID to track the status.

- After a few hours, you will receive another SMS from Etisalat stating the registration is fully complete and your mobile number has now been linked to your renewed Emirates ID.

I don’t have UAE Pass, can I still renew my Emirates ID for mobile registration?

If you do not have a UAE Pass, you will have to visit an Etisalat customer care centre and provide the Emirates ID card.

How to update Emirates ID for Du

You can update your Emirates ID for your Du mobile number in three ways:

1. Online on the Du website - myaccount.du.ae

2. Du app – which is available for Apple and Android devices.

3. Du stores

Website - myaccount.du.ae

1. Visit this link: myaccount.du.ae and click on ‘Update ID’ on the menu bar.

2. Next, enter your mobile number. You will then receive an OTP after a few seconds which you need to enter.

Then, upload a copy of your Emirates ID.

3. Select the account linked with your mobile number and Emirates ID.

4. Next, you will get an SMS that the registration was successful and it will take a maximum of 48 hours for Du to validate your Emirates ID. You will be notified via SMS once the process is complete.

Mobile – Du app

Before updating your Emirates ID, you must have a UAE Pass account and your renewed Emirates ID must be added as a document in UAE Pass. Here are the steps:

1. Log in to the Du app with your UAE Pass and tap on the menu icon (which has three lines) at the bottom of your mobile screen.

2. Tap ‘Update ID’ and tap the option ‘Login with UAE Pass’.

3. Select the mobile numbers you would like to renew and tap on ‘Continue with UAE Pass’.

4. You will then be directed to the UAE Pass app on your phone. Tap on ‘Allow Document Sharing’. Once you enable the document-sharing option, Du will be able to access your Emirates ID details.

5. Tap on ‘Proceed’.

6. , you will receive a notification from the Du app that your request for the Emirates ID update is being processed. Once the Emirates ID is validated by Du, you will receive an SMS from Du that the mobile registration renewal is complete.

Du stores

Alternatively, you can visit a Du customer service centre, request the mobile registration renewal service, and provide your Emirates ID card to complete the process.

How to update Emirates ID for Virgin Mobile

For Virgin Mobile users, you can update the Emirates ID through the ‘Virgin Mobile UAE’ app, or at a Virgin Mobile kiosk or at a Virgin Megastore outlet.

If you wish to complete the process online, follow these steps:

1. Download the Virgin Mobile UAE app, which is available for Apple, Android, and Huawei devices. Log in to your profile.

2. Tap on the ‘More’ option (which can be identified by three dots) at the bottom of your mobile screen.

Next, tap on your name.

3. You will be transferred to your account. Tap on ‘Update your ID’.

4. Select the numbers you want to update and tap on ‘Continue’.

Then verify your Emirates ID details – enter the last four digits of your Emirates ID and date of birth. Tap on ‘Continue’.

5. Scan the front and back of your Emirates ID on the app.

6. Next, review your details and tap on ‘Continue’.