Dubai: If you have just moved to the UAE and are planning to apply for your residence visa, it is important to note that there are different steps that you need to complete.

Applying for a residency in the UAE involves coming in to the UAE on an entry permit , starting your visa application process, getting a medical fitness test and also applying for your Emirates ID.

The Emirates ID is the UAE Government-issued identity card for UAE’s citizens and residents. It is mandatory for all UAE citizens and residents to apply for an Emirates ID, according to the official UAE government website – u.ae.

But if this is the first time you are applying for your Emirates ID, here is a detailed guide on how to complete the process.

What is Emirates ID?

Emirates ID is an identity card issued by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP). It is a legal requirement for all UAE citizens and residents to apply for one and carry it with them at all times. The Emirates ID is used:

• to get government services

• to vote in the elections of Federal National Council

• as a travel document for UAE citizens to travel within the GCC

• as a document to pass immigration through the eGates and smart gates at several airports in the UAE.

In an announcement made earlier this year, ICP said that Emirates IDs would replace the visa sticker on resident’s passports, and become the primary proof of residency. This means that an Emirates ID is required for an individual to prove that they are a legal resident of the UAE and what the details of the residency are, like issue and expiry dates.

How can I get an Emirates ID?

If this is the first time that you are applying for an Emirates ID, you will need to follow these steps:

1. Submit the application for a new Emirates ID

You can apply for a new Emirates ID card in two ways:

1. Online, through the ICP website – icp.gov.ae

2. Through an accredited typing centre or an Amer centre which has an ICP section. Amer centres process visa applications on behalf of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai.

This step is completed simultaneously with your residence visa application. If you are at a typing centre or an Amer centre (if you are in Dubai), you will be asked to provide details of your passport and entry permit. These details will be filled in your application form.

2. Pay the fees

Next, you will need to pay the service and card fee, the amount for which varies depending on the visa you are applying for. If you have a one-year visa, the cost for the Emirates ID is approximately Dh170. For a two-year visa, the cost is approximately Dh270. If you are applying for a 10-year Golden Visa, the cost would be approximately Dh1,070.

3. Visit an ICP centre for your biometric scan

Next, you would need to visit an ICP customer happiness centre to give your fingerprint scan for the Emirates ID database. To know more about how you can find an ICP centre near you, read our guide here.

It is important to note that this step is only required if this is the first time that you are applying for an Emirates ID.

4. Collect your Emirates ID