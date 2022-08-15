Have you ever been in a situation where you have returned to your car in the parking lot, only to find it blocked by another vehicle?

While this situation can be stressful, you can report such violations to police authorities, if you are in the Emirates of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

After you report the vehicle blocking your exit, the police will then notify the vehicle owner via SMS that their car is parked illegally and must immediately be removed.

How to report doubled parked cars in Dubai

Through the Dubai Police app

1. To report violations through the Dubai Police mobile application from the iOS App store or Google Play Store and follow the steps below:

2. Open the Dubai Police app, go to the search bar on the services category and type ‘Reporting Vehicle Obstruction’.

3. Once you click on the service, you will then have to enter the details of the car blocking your vehicle. These details include:

• The car’s number plate.

• Location of the vehicle.

3. Once you have entered the information, click the ‘submit’ button.

Dubai Police will then notify the owner of the vehicle via SMS to move their car. The SMS warning will be sent to the number registered with the vehicle plate number.

Through 901

Alternatively, you can dial 901, Dubai Police’s non-emergency line, to report vehicle obstruction, and press 1 for the traffic services department of Dubai Police and choose the option to request to talk to a call centre agent. Then inform the agent of the vehicle’s number plate and where the car is parked. Dubai Police will then notify the owner of the vehicle via SMS to move their car. The SMS warning will be sent to the number registered with the vehicle plate number.

How to report doubled parked cars in Abu Dhabi

If you reside in Abu Dhabi, you can report vehicle obstruction through the Abu Dhabi Police app. To do this, you must download the ‘Abu Dhabi Police’ app from the Google Play or IOS Apps store and follow the steps below:

1. Go to the ‘services’ category on the app on the bottom of the screen and type in ‘Vehicle Blocking Report’ into the search bar. Select the service.

2. Next enter the details of the vehicle that is blocking your car, including:

• plate source: choose the Emirate

• plate type: for example: private, public, taxi or etc.

• plate number

3. Next, tap on the ‘submit’ button.

Once you have submitted the report, Abu Dhabi police will notify the owner of the vehicle through SMS to move their car.

Fine for parking behind vehicles and blocking movement