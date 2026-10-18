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Transport

Abu Dhabi's Mina tunnel cuts travel times by 40%, traffic accidents by 23%

The tunnel is expected to save 34 million hours of travel time by 2050

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The department said the tunnel has continued to improve mobility across the emirate by making journeys shorter, roads safer and air cleaner.
The department said the tunnel has continued to improve mobility across the emirate by making journeys shorter, roads safer and air cleaner.
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Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi's Mina Tunnel has reduced journey times by up to 40 per cent, cut traffic accidents by 23 per cent and lowered air pollution by as much as 37 per cent since opening in 2023, according to the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

The department said the tunnel has continued to improve mobility across the emirate by making journeys shorter, roads safer and air cleaner.

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It added that the project is expected to save a cumulative 34 million hours of travel time by 2050, delivering long-term benefits for motorists and residents.

The department stressed that the improvements have had a positive impact on daily life, combining reduced travel times with greater road safety and lower levels of air pollution.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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