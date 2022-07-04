Dubai: Did you lose your child’s birth certificate while shifting houses, or was it damaged? While losing such a valuable document can be stressful, you can apply for a new birth certificate through the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s (MOHAP) official website if your child was born in the UAE.

The application for replacing a lost birth certificate can be complete online, on mohap.gov.ae, and is processed within 24 hours, with the option to have it delivered to your home or collected through a MOHAP public health centre.

Required documents

• Copy of lost birth certificate

• Passport copy of mother and father

• Copy of family book (for UAE citizens)

According to the MOHAP call centre, if you do not have a copy of the lost or damaged birth certificate, you must contact the local health authority of the Emirate in which your child was born to request for the birth certificate details.

Contact numbers of local UAE health authorities: Abu Dhabi Department of Health: 02 449 3333 or TAMM – Abu Dhabi’s government services portal – 800 555

Dubai Health Authority: 800 342

Northern Emirates – Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah – For MOHAP – 800 111 11.

Cost

The total cost of replacing a lost birth certificate is Dh65.

How to issue a replaced birth certificate online

Follow these steps to apply for a replacement for a birth certificate:

1. Visit the link: https://mohap.gov.ae/en/services/issue-of-a-replacement-for-lost-birth-certificate and click on ‘start service’.

2. Log in with your UAE Pass or create an account with MOHAP.

3. Once you log in, click on ‘Birth Certificates’ on the left hand corner of the website and select ‘Issue of a Replacement of lost birth certificate’.

4. Next, you have to enter the Qaid number, which is the birth notification number, and the date of birth of the mother or father to search if the birth certificate is in the MOHAP system. You will find the Qaid number in the electronic birth notification provided to you by the hospital.

5. If the system finds the record, MOHAP will present the following information:

• Baby’s name

• Father’s name

• Mother’s name

• Qaid number

• Date of birth

• Status – if the birth certificate is in the MOHAP system, it will state ‘certificate issued’.

• Hospital

6. If the information is correct, click the three dots on the right hand corner of the screen and then click ‘add’. You will then need to click on the three dots again, and then click on ‘Edit’. Once you click on the edit button, the system will take you to the Birth certificate Lost/Replacement request page.

7. Next, upload the copy of the mother’s or father’s passport copy and the copy of the birth certificate.

8. After uploading the attachments, click on ‘Submit’. You will then be directed to the ‘Request Certificate’ service. Enter the number of certificate copies you want in English or Arabic.

9. Next, you will have the option to collect the birth certificate from a MOHAP Public Health Centre or it can be delivered to your home address.

10. Once you select your preferred option, click ‘proceed to payment’.

11. Go to the payment page and pay the fees electronically via debit/credit card.

After processing the payment, the application will be reviewed by MOHAP, and then the replaced birth certificate will be issued.

According to the MOHAP website, only a parent or authorised person is allowed to collect the certificate. However, if you are outside the UAE, copies of the original documents are required and a person who holds a power of attorney should receive the certificate. If you do not have any relatives to receive the replaced certificate, the staff of the concerned consulate of your home country can receive it on your behalf, by presenting a letter that indicates that you have authorised the person to receive the certificate on their behalf. This letter has to be stamped by the respective embassy.

Public Health Centres

You can collect the birth certificate from the following public health centres:

