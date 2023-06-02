Dubai: If you can’t find time to head to the beach during the day or are just trying to escape the summer heat, you can still enjoy Dubai’s public beaches at night.

Whether you want to take a dip in the water or a light stroll, here are the public beaches operated by Dubai Municipality that are open around the clock.

ALSO READ: New development plan to expand length of Dubai beaches by 400 per cent

Night swimming now allowed on three Dubai beaches

On May 14, Dubai Municipality introduced night swimming at three beaches in Dubai. Each of these public beaches has an 800metre-high light tower, which enables residents and tourists to swim around the clock and electronic screens that display content aimed at increasing safety awareness among beachgoers.

Dubai Municipality recommends that beachgoers engage in night swimming only in designated zones and avoid going into the sea from other areas (https://gulfnews.com/uae/watch-3-new-beaches-for-night-swimming-open-in-dubai-1.95749655 ).

The beaches have qualified lifeguards outfitted with state-of-the-art rescue and emergency instruments to ensure the highest safety benchmarks, the municipality said.

1. Jumeirah 2 Beach

This beach includes an open-gym concept, a jogging track and a boardwalk.

The beach also provides other facilities such as beach lounges, a playground area, and a beach access corridor for people of determination and the elderly. There is also a ‘beach library’ that contains books suitable for all ages.

Location: Also called the Jumeirah Open Beach, you will find this beach strip when driving down Jumeirah Beach Road (D94) after Mercato Mall.

2. Jumeirah 3 Beach

This beach extends for 1,980 metres and offers sports facilities such as a kite surfing area, jogging track, boardwalk and fitness areas with gym equipment.

Jumeirah 3 beach also includes ‘a happiness platform’ that is 125 meters long with seating, which allows visitors to enjoy Dubai’s famous sunsets or recreational fishing.

Location: This is the third beach strip you will find when driving down Jumeirah Beach Road (D94). You can reach the beach by taking Umm Al Sheif Road from Sheikh Zayed Road (E11).

Trained and licensed beach lifeguards are present from sunrise at dedicated posts to ensure the safety of the swimmers and beach-goers. Picture used for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives.

3. Umm Suqeim 1 Beach

This beach extends for a length of 2.4 km and overlooks Burj Al Arab. Like most beaches located in the Jumeirah area, this beach offers different sports facilities such as a kite surfing area, a jogging track and a boardwalk. It is also known as ‘Kite Beach’.

In addition, there’s a kids' playground areas and beach access corridors for people of determination and the elderly.

Motorised water sports, such as jet skis and banana boats, are available in areas that are safely separated from the swimming areas.

Location: This beach also lies adjacent to Jumeirah Beach (D94). Simply take a right at 11A street, to navigate through the internal community roads to get to the beach.

Umm Suqeim 1 (Kite Beach), is popular with kite surfers, and also allows night swimming. Picture used for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive.

24/7 dedicated cycling track at Jumeirah Beach In February 2022, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) opened a dedicated cycling track extending 16 km alongside Jumeirah Beach.



It connects with the existing cycling track at Jumeirah Street near Dubai Water Canal, with the track at King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street near Dubai Internet City.

24/7 night beaches in Dubai

Apart from the three beaches listed above, there are other beaches in Dubai that you can visit at night. While these do not allow night swimming, you can still access the boardwalks, jogging tracks, playgrounds and open gyms located on these beaches at any time. Swimming is only allowed from sunrise to sunset, when there are designated lifeguards stationed at the beaches.

1. Jumeirah 1 Beach

This beach is designated entirely for swimming and includes a jogging track that extends 1,350 meters.

According to Dubai Municipality, this public beach is quiet and mostly frequented by residents in the Jumeirah area.

Location: While driving down the Jumeirah Beach Road (D94) towards Abu Dhabi, you will find this beach on your right, after you cross the Dubai Canal.

2. Umm Suqeim 2 Beach

This beach extends for 615 meters, with separate areas for swimming and surfing.

You will also be able to jog on a dedicated track and the beach provides lounges for the public and a beach access corridor for People of Determination and the elderly. It also has Umm Suqeim Park nearby.

Location: Around one kilometre before Burj Al Arab, take a right at 41A street, to navigate through the internal community roads and get to the beach.

Umm Suqeim Park. Image Credit: Visit Dubai.

3. Al Mamzar Corniche Beach

Extending for 760 meters, the beach strip in this part of Dubai is dedicated to swimmers who want to have a quiet time, away from water sports. The beach provides other facilities such as children’s playground areas and beach access corridors for People of Determination and the elderly, along with a beach library that contains books for all ages.

Location: You can access the beach strip when driving down Al Khaleej Street (D92). This beach strip falls before the Al Mamzar Beach Park on this route.

4. Al Mamzar Lagoon Beach

Extending for 3.5 kilometres, this beach is designated entirely for swimming away from water sport activities. It also provides fitness areas with gym equipment, a walking and jogging track, and a bicycle track.

Location: When driving down Al Khaleej Street (D92), you will have to pass the Al Mamzar Corniche beach and then the Al Mamzar Park. The lagoon beach will then be on your left.

Al Mamzar Corniche and Lagoon Beach are open around the clock. Picture used for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Closest Metro and bus stations

Here’s how you can use public transport to get to the beaches:

Jumeirah 1 and 2 beach

By Metro and Bus: Take the Dubai Metro Red Line and stop at Max Metro Station located in Jafaliya. Next, go to the Max Metro Bus Stop Seaside exit, and take the X28 bus route, to the Century Plaza bus stop, and walk for about eight minutes to reach ‘Jumeirah Open Beach’. The bus trip will cost you around Dh3.

Jumeirah 3 Beach

By Bus: From the Al Ghubaiba Bus Station in Bur Dubai, take the F8 bus to Jumeirah 3, Masjid 1 bus stop. Then you would need to walk for about seven minutes and you will reach the beach. The bus trip will cost you around Dh3.

Umm Suqeim 1 Beach (Kite Beach)

By Bus: Take the F81 route from the The Dubai Mall Main Entrance Bus Station to the Umm Suqeim 1 -1 Bus Stop. Then, take an eight minute walk from the bus top to Kite Beach. This will cost around Dh4.

By Metro and taxi: The closest Metro Station to the Umm Suqeim 1 Beach (Kite Beach) is On Passive Metro Station. Take the On Passive Metro Station Seaside exit, and take a taxi. The taxi trip will cost you around Dh13 to Dh15.

Umm Suqeim 2

By Bus: Take the F81 route from the The Dubai Mall Main Entrance Bus Station to the Umm Suqeim Park bus stop. The station is next to the beach.

Al Mamzar Beach

By Metro and taxi: Although there is no Dubai Metro station within walking distance near Al Mamzar Park, the closest stations are Al Qiyadah Metro Station and Abu Hail Metro Station on the Green Line.