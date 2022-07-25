Dubai: If you are looking for a job in the UAE, there is good news. Hiring in the UAE has increased by 10 per cent, according to a recent report by recruitment agency Cooper Fitch.
According to the ‘Gulf Employment Index’ released for the second quarter report for 2022, hiring has increased by 10 per cent in the UAE from the first quarter of this year, so chances of landing a job are definitely higher..
The sectors that have seen the highest increase in hiring are real estate, investment and banking.
Hiring in the public sector, too, has increased significantly across the GCC. The report noted that the highest growth of inquiries for hiring coming from Abu Dhabi, Riyadh followed by Dubai.
Here is a list of sectors that have increased hiring across the GCC – in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait:
Investment – 17%
Real Estate – 14%
Banking – 14%
Legal private practice – 13%
Strategy – 11%
Public sector – 8%
Manufacturing – 8%
Sales & Marketing – 7%
Digital & Data – 6%
Senior finance – 6%
Cyber security – 4%
Advisory – 4%
Supply Chain – 4%
Software development – 2%
Legal in-house – 2%
Finance – 9%
When looking for a job, it is important to do your due diligence before accepting a job offer. Once you have your offer letter, make sure that it includes all the basic details of the contract you will be entering into. You should also be awaren of your rights and duties when working in the UAE, as these are outlined in the UAE Labour Law.