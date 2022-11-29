Dubai: Does it take you multiple trips to different supermarkets to find the best deals on groceries? Now, there is an online tool called the ‘price monitor’ in Abu Dhabi, which can help make life easier.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s (ADDED) service allows you to compare the price of any item at different supermarkets in the Emirate, to help you shop on a budget. The index covers prices of items at outlets in three regions in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi - Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

The data, according to ADDED, is updated frequently to reflect current prices.

Here’s how you can use it.

How to use the Price Monitor

You can access the price index, which is referred to as the ‘Goods Prices Enquiry’, on the Tamm platform. Tamm is the Abu Dhabi government’s official online services portal. So, before you plan your next grocery run, follow these steps:

1. Download the ‘Tamm’ app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.



2. Once you have downloaded the app, log in with your UAE Pass .



3. Go to the homepage and type in ‘Goods Prices Enquiry’ in the search bar and select the service.



4. Tap on the start button.

4. You will then be provided with two options – the product’s name; or elect the category, for example, ‘coffee, tea and cocoa’.



5. The system will then give you the list of products under the product name or category. Tap on the product you are looking to buy and scroll down to tap on the ‘next’ button.



6. You will then see the cost of the selected item in different supermarket outlets in Abu Dhabi. You can filter the results to show you the prices from lowest to highest.