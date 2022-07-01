How to file an absconding worker complaint

Your duties towards domestic workers

1. Provide the requirements for the performance of work agreed upon.

2. Prepare a decent accommodation for the worker.

3. Provide the worker’s needs of meals and clothing suitable for the performance of work as long as he/she works full-time and not on the basis of the temporary employment system, unless otherwise agreed.

4. Bear the cost of the worker’s medical treatment in accordance with the health regulation in force in the state.

5. Treat the worker in a good manner that preserves his/her dignity and the safety of hi/hers body.

6. Not permit the worker to engage in any work with a third party, except in accordance with the conditions and rules stipulated in the implementing regulations of this Law, and not employ any of his/her workers unless the latter is authorised to work in accordance with the provisions of this Law and its Implementing Regulations.

7. Pay the necessary compensation resulting from occupational injuries and occupational diseases in accordance with the tables of compensation attached to the law in force regulating the employment relationships, unless the insurance company pays this compensation.

8. Not employ a worker in a profession that is different from the nature of his/her work unless with his/her consent and provided that it is one of the professions covered by this Law.

9. Guarantee the right of the worker to retain his/her evidentiary documents.

10. Grant the heirs of the worker who dies during service the comprehensive wage for the month in which he/she died, and any other entitlements thereto.

11. Not receive, in person or through his/her intermediaries, any sums or any remuneration, unless provided for in this Law, the Implementing Regulations or the contract model approved by the Ministry.

12. Notify the Ministry of any violation by the Worker of the regulations in force. The Employer must comply with the Ministry's requests in these cases.