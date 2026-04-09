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Yas Mall launches free Walking Club for residents

A free morning club helps residents stay active indoors and build healthier routines

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
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The Yas Mall Walking Club is free for residents to join
The Yas Mall Walking Club is free for residents to join
Yas Mall

Dubai: In a city where summer heat can quickly disrupt outdoor routines, Yas Mall is offering a simple solution: walk indoors, stay consistent, and do it as part of a community.

The Yas Mall Walking Club is turning early mornings into a shared wellness ritual, inviting visitors to start their day with movement, connection, and a sense of purpose.

Held every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 8 am to 9 am, the free sessions are designed to make fitness more accessible, especially as temperatures begin to rise across the UAE.

A simple way to stay active

Each session begins with a guided warm-up, easing participants into a structured group walk through the mall’s calm, pre-opening environment. Over the course of an hour, walkers can clock an estimated 7,000 to 8,000 steps, putting them within reach of the widely recommended daily 10,000-step goal before most of the city has even started its day.

The session wraps up with light cool-down movements, helping participants reset and build consistency into their routines.

More than just a fitness activity, the club is designed to be approachable for all ages and fitness levels, making it an easy entry point for anyone looking to move more without pressure.

More than just steps

Adding a fresh twist to the experience, the Walking Club also features occasional “retailer takeover” sessions. These bring in participating brands to create interactive moments, from curated experiences to exclusive giveaways, giving walkers something extra to look forward to beyond their step count.

It is a small but effective way to keep motivation high, while blending wellness with discovery.

A community-first approach to fitness

At its core, the Yas Mall Walking Club is about more than exercise. It is about building a routine that feels sustainable, social, and genuinely enjoyable.

Whether you are looking to boost your daily activity, meet like-minded people, or simply make better use of your mornings, the initiative offers a low-effort, high-impact way to get started.

All information

What: Yas Mall Walking Club
When: Every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
Timing: 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Where: Yas Mall
Price: Free
Registration: Via www.yasmall.ae

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiSpecial to Gulf News
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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lifestyleHealthAbu Dhabi

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