From 5K runs and wellness to beauty and pasta, here’s what’s on
There's a little bit of everything in Dubai's weekend schedule. You can start with a free breast screening at Dubai Frame, sign up for a 5K that ends with breakfast and matcha, or spend Saturday morning hopping between yoga, cycling and AquaFit. Beauty fans can pick up festive make-up tricks from a Charlotte Tilbury Pro Artist, while Sunday belongs to pasta. Whether you want to up your make-up game or just tuck into a delish bowl of pasta, there's plenty for you to pick from.
Dubai Frame is turning pink on October 23, but there’s something more useful happening at ground level. Careem and BloomingBox are teaming up with Pink Caravan to offer free breast screenings from a mobile clinic, alongside practical advice on breast self-checks and guides to take home. Stay till the evening and you can see the Frame light up too.
Price: Free
When: October 23, 4pm-10pm
Where: Dubai Frame, Dubai
A 7am run sounds considerably friendlier when breakfast is waiting at the finish line. Wellcube’s free WellRun Club welcomes runners, walkers, children and anyone happy to tackle 5K at a social pace. Wear pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, then refuel afterwards with a breakfast buffet, drinks, electrolytes, healthy snacks, sweet treats and matcha. There are wellness goodie bags, complimentary IV therapy and a Dh100 treatment voucher for attendees too. Suddenly getting out of bed before sunrise doesn’t sound quite so unreasonable.
Price: Free; registration required
When: October 24, 7am
Where: Wellcube, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Dubai
If your “party make-up” routine currently means adding slightly more eyeliner than usual, Charlotte Tilbury is offering some professional assistance. As part of Palm Jumeirah Mall's fifth edition of Beauty Unbound, artists will be leading masterclasses over the weekend to ensure you've got your look sorted. Sessions include a Microbiome Workshop, which will talk about how microbiome affects your skin, and a Holiday Make-up Workshop, where you'll learn techniques and tips for creating a more polished festive look.
Price: Free, needs registration
When: Oct 23-24, 4pm-5pm (Holiday make-up workshop)
Where: Palm Jumeirah Mall
Can’t decide between yoga, cycling and AquaFit? Veo Manzil is making the decision easier by putting all three into one community wellness morning. Guests can book into classes or simply use the gym, while anyone joining a session can reward themselves afterwards with HARVST coffee and matcha. Doors open at 10am, so mercifully this isn’t one of those wellness events that expects you to be downward-dogging at sunrise. Spaces are limited, though, so this one does require a little advance planning.
Price: Free; advance registration required
When: October 24, doors open10am; classes from approximately 10.15am
Where: Veo Manzil, Downtown Dubai
Bhaturewala is keeping things super simple: two signature dishes, a few opening hours, and just 200 plates a day. Chef Pradeep Khullar and Saubhagi Veer are bringing Delhi-style chole bhature and mutton bhature to Oud Metha, with lassi alongside it. There’s no conventional dining room and no other option to pick from — pick it up or eat in the car and let the food do the talking. Given the limited numbers, this is one of those places where turning up late may be a tactical error.
Price: A la carte
When: 6pm-10pm (Fri); 9am-1pm and 6pm-10pm (Sat-Sun)
Where: Bhaturewala, Shop 7, Lamcy A Building, Oud Metha, Dubai
World Pasta Day is as good an excuse as any to eat a bowl of carbs with absolutely no guilt attached. At From Scratch, try Black Garlic Pasta, where aged black garlic and melted butter come together in a sauce that’s savoury, slightly sweet and packed with umami. In other words, it’s not your standard tomato-and-basil situation. Or, head to Eat & Meat to pick freshly prepared pasta and sauces at its live pasta counter.
Price: A la carte (From Scratch); Dh99 (Eat & Meat, for the buffet)
When: October 25 (at Eat& Meat during lunch)
Where: From Scratch, Last Exit Al Khawaneej, and