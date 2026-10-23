Can’t decide between yoga, cycling and AquaFit? Veo Manzil is making the decision easier by putting all three into one community wellness morning. Guests can book into classes or simply use the gym, while anyone joining a session can reward themselves afterwards with HARVST coffee and matcha. Doors open at 10am, so mercifully this isn’t one of those wellness events that expects you to be downward-dogging at sunrise. Spaces are limited, though, so this one does require a little advance planning.