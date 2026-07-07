From molten fondants to bean-to-bar chocolates, here are stops across Dubai and Abu Dhabi
Dubai: World Chocolate Day falls on July 7 every year, marking the point in the 1500s when Spanish explorers are said to have first brought cacao back to Europe from the Americas. The modern celebration only dates back to 2009, but chocolate itself is far older, first cultivated by civilisations in Mesoamerica thousands of years before it reached European shores. Either way, it is as good an excuse as any to go looking for a proper chocolate fix, and the UAE's dessert scene has no shortage of options. Here are 10 places worth a visit, from budget treats to gifting-worthy chocolatiers.
Amorino's chocolate gelato rose is shaped like a flower and served in a cone, a good way to cool down while still getting a proper chocolate fix.
Where: Souk Madinat Jumeirah
Price: From Dh24
This Italian gelateria makes its chocolate flavours using traditional recipes, alongside chocolate shakes and other desserts built the same slow, old school way.
Where: Nad Al Sheba Mall
Price: Varies by item
Cinnamore's rolls split the difference between treat and something a little more sensible. The Chocolate Protein Roll carries 18g of protein under a vanilla cream cheese glaze, while the Choco Hazelnut Roll goes all in on homemade chocolate hazelnut cream and crushed hazelnuts.
Where: Boxpark
Price: Dh30
Ninna's Mini Chocolate and Dulce de Leche Alfajores bring crumbly shortbread and gooey caramel, wrapped in a chocolate shell, in a small enough size to make room for a second one.
Where: JBR
Price: Dh12
Mirzam makes its bean to bar chocolate with distinctly Emirati flavours. Its mini bars, including a white chocolate with sumac and strawberry, and a 62 per cent dark chocolate with rose and strawberry, make an easy, packable gift.
Where: Al Khawaneej Walk
Price: From Dh24
Ganache leans into artisan territory, with handcrafted pralines, truffles and gift boxes made from premium ingredients, for anyone who wants their chocolate gift to look as good as it tastes.
Where: Nad Al Sheba Mall and Palm Jumeirah Mall
Price: Varies by item
The Belgian chocolatier's signature pralines, truffles, bars and soft serve remain one of the most reliable gifting options around, with collections built specifically around days like this one.
Where: The Outlet Village
Price: Varies by item
Mondoux's chocolate fondue set for two comes with a choice of milk, white or dark chocolate, alongside fresh fruit, homemade brownies and nuts.
Where: Bluewaters
Price: Dh49
RSVP's take on the classic molten chocolate dessert comes with a warm centre, vanilla ice cream, vanilla sauce and crumble.
Where: Boxpark
Price: Dh72
The only entry on this list outside Dubai, James Café's Triple Chocolate Fondant has a molten centre finished with roasted almonds and a dusting of cocoa, served with vanilla ice cream.
Where: Al Qana and Shams Boutik, Reem Island
Price: Dh48