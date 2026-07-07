Dubai: World Chocolate Day falls on July 7 every year, marking the point in the 1500s when Spanish explorers are said to have first brought cacao back to Europe from the Americas. The modern celebration only dates back to 2009, but chocolate itself is far older, first cultivated by civilisations in Mesoamerica thousands of years before it reached European shores. Either way, it is as good an excuse as any to go looking for a proper chocolate fix, and the UAE's dessert scene has no shortage of options. Here are 10 places worth a visit, from budget treats to gifting-worthy chocolatiers.