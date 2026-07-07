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World Chocolate Day: 10 chocolate treats to try in the UAE from Dh12

From molten fondants to bean-to-bar chocolates, here are stops across Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
3 MIN READ
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James Café's Triple Chocolate Fondant for Dh48
James Café's Triple Chocolate Fondant for Dh48

Dubai: World Chocolate Day falls on July 7 every year, marking the point in the 1500s when Spanish explorers are said to have first brought cacao back to Europe from the Americas. The modern celebration only dates back to 2009, but chocolate itself is far older, first cultivated by civilisations in Mesoamerica thousands of years before it reached European shores. Either way, it is as good an excuse as any to go looking for a proper chocolate fix, and the UAE's dessert scene has no shortage of options. Here are 10 places worth a visit, from budget treats to gifting-worthy chocolatiers.

1. Cool Off With Amorino's Chocolate Gelato Rose

Amorino's chocolate gelato rose is shaped like a flower and served in a cone, a good way to cool down while still getting a proper chocolate fix.

Where: Souk Madinat Jumeirah 

Price: From Dh24

2. Get Your Chocolate Fix At La Romana

This Italian gelateria makes its chocolate flavours using traditional recipes, alongside chocolate shakes and other desserts built the same slow, old school way.

Where: Nad Al Sheba Mall 

Price: Varies by item

3. Treat Yourself At Cinnamore

Cinnamore's rolls split the difference between treat and something a little more sensible. The Chocolate Protein Roll carries 18g of protein under a vanilla cream cheese glaze, while the Choco Hazelnut Roll goes all in on homemade chocolate hazelnut cream and crushed hazelnuts.

Where: Boxpark 

Price: Dh30

4. Try A Taste Of Argentina At Ninna Homemade Bakery

Ninna's Mini Chocolate and Dulce de Leche Alfajores bring crumbly shortbread and gooey caramel, wrapped in a chocolate shell, in a small enough size to make room for a second one.

Where: JBR 

Price: Dh12

5. Gift Something Local From Mirzam

Mirzam makes its bean to bar chocolate with distinctly Emirati flavours. Its mini bars, including a white chocolate with sumac and strawberry, and a 62 per cent dark chocolate with rose and strawberry, make an easy, packable gift.

Where: Al Khawaneej Walk 

Price: From Dh24

6. Go Artisan With Ganache

Ganache leans into artisan territory, with handcrafted pralines, truffles and gift boxes made from premium ingredients, for anyone who wants their chocolate gift to look as good as it tastes.

Where: Nad Al Sheba Mall and Palm Jumeirah Mall 

Price: Varies by item

7. Stick With The Classics At Godiva

The Belgian chocolatier's signature pralines, truffles, bars and soft serve remain one of the most reliable gifting options around, with collections built specifically around days like this one.

Where: The Outlet Village 

Price: Varies by item

8. Dip Into A Fondue Set At Mondoux

Mondoux's chocolate fondue set for two comes with a choice of milk, white or dark chocolate, alongside fresh fruit, homemade brownies and nuts.

Where: Bluewaters 

Price: Dh49

9. Order The Fondant Au Chocolat At RSVP

RSVP's take on the classic molten chocolate dessert comes with a warm centre, vanilla ice cream, vanilla sauce and crumble.

Where: Boxpark 

Price: Dh72

10. Head To James Café In Abu Dhabi

The only entry on this list outside Dubai, James Café's Triple Chocolate Fondant has a molten centre finished with roasted almonds and a dusting of cocoa, served with vanilla ice cream.

Where: Al Qana and Shams Boutik, Reem Island 

Price: Dh48

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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