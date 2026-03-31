Why do we celebrate Easter with eggs? Traditions, games and meanings explained

One of the most intriguing Easter egg traditions comes from Ukraine, where eggs are turned into miniature works of art called pysanky. Using a wax-and-dye technique, artists draw intricate patterns on the eggs before carefully layering vibrant colours, then remove the wax to reveal stunning designs. These eggs often feature geometric shapes, floral motifs, or symbols inspired by nature, each carrying meanings like new beginnings, protection, and good fortune. Unlike the chocolate eggs most of us know, pysanky are usually kept as keepsakes, passed down through generations, or displayed as part of spring celebrations, proving that an egg can be both a canvas and a symbol of life’s fresh starts.