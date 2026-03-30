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Easter 2026: Creative decorating ideas for a fun DIY holiday

Creative Easter egg ideas from classic dyes to glitter, paint, and DIY paper crafts

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji
3 MIN READ
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Easter 2026: Creative decorating ideas for a fun DIY holiday
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Dubai: Easter egg decorating is one of the most popular Easter traditions around the world, dating back centuries when eggs symbolised new life and spring.

Today, families decorate real eggs, chocolate eggs, wooden eggs, or even paper cut-outs using a range of creative DIY techniques. If you’re looking for simple but creative Easter activities, here are some easy Easter egg decorating and craft ideas you can try at home.

1. Classic dyed Easter eggs

One of the most traditional Easter activities is dyeing eggs using food colouring or natural dyes. Hard-boiled eggs are dipped into coloured water made using food colouring or natural mixed with vinegar to help the colour stick. Natural dyes can be made using:

  • Onion skins (orange/brown)

  • Beetroot (pink)

  • Turmeric (yellow)

  • Red cabbage (blue/purple)

  • Spinach (green)

This method has been used in many cultures for generations and is one of the easiest Easter crafts.

2. Wax-resist (crayon) eggs

Before dyeing the eggs, draw patterns on the shell using white crayons or candles. When the egg is dipped into dye, the wax resists the colour and the design appears once dry.
This technique is inspired by traditional Eastern European Easter eggs known as pysanky, which use wax patterns and dyes.

3. Sticker and tape pattern eggs

This is a great craft for kids. Place stickers, tape stripes, or rubber bands around the egg before dyeing. Once removed, they leave patterns like:

  • Stripes

  • Zigzags

  • Shapes

It’s simple but creates really clean designs.

4. Painted Easter eggs

Instead of dyeing, you can paint eggs using acrylic paint, watercolours, or paint pens. Popular designs include:

  • Flowers

  • Bunnies

  • Chicks

  • Abstract designs

Wooden or plastic eggs work best for painting if you want to keep them as decorations.

5. Glitter and metallic eggs

For more creative ideas, you could cover eggs in glue and sprinkle glitter.

  • Use gold or silver foil

  • Use metallic paint

  • Add rhinestones or beads

These are often used as table decorations or Easter centerpieces.

6. Paper Easter egg crafts

If you don’t want to use real eggs, paper Easter eggs are a popular DIY option:

  • Cut egg shapes from coloured paper

  • Decorate with markers, stickers, glitter

  • Make garlands

  • Make Easter cards

  • Create hanging decorations

7. Tie-dye shaving foam Easter eggs

This is a more modern decorating trend done by spreading shaving foam on a tray.

  1. Add drops of food colouring

  2. Swirl colours using a toothpick or anything sharp

  3. Roll egg in foam

  4. Leave for 10 minutes and wipe clean

This creates a marble or tie-dye effect on eggs.

So, whether you’re carefully swirling natural dyes, covering eggs in glitter, or turning them into tiny bunnies and chicks, Easter egg decorating is really just an excuse to get messy, creative, and maybe a little competitive.

Article contributed by Saarangi Aji

Related Topics:
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