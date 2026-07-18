The dirty drink trend is bringing bold flavours and a new experience to UAE coffee lovers
Dubai: For years, the iced latte was the safe order. You’d walk into a café, ask for your usual, take a sip and head out. But now? Coffee lovers across the UAE are asking for something a little… dirtier.
No, not messy. Dirty drinks — layered creations where hot espresso meets cold milk (or matcha), creating a striking contrast in temperature, texture and flavour. Whether it’s a dirty espresso or dirty matcha, the trend has exploded across TikTok, Instagram and, more importantly, local cafés and home businesses.
The appeal isn’t just the aesthetic. It’s the first sip.
“The younger generation doesn’t want to just drink something, they want to feel something,” says the team behind Abu Dhabi home café Between Two Palms. “The layers, the pour, the surprise in the first sip. It was made for this generation.”
Founded by Emirati entrepreneurs Sara Alzaabi and Fatma Almehairbi, Abu Dhabi home café Between Two Palms discovered that its biggest surprise was hiding in plain sight.
When they opened in February this year, their dirty espresso was simply another menu item — until customers started coming in specifically asking for “the dirty.”
For them, the drink’s appeal lies in its unpredictability.
The first thing that hits you is this smooth, balanced sweetness, and then the espresso arrives right behind it. No two sips feel the same.betweentwopalms.ae
Over in Dubai, home business Brew’d had a similar surprise.
Their Dirty Espresso started life as a one-day Sunday special.
“The response was incredible,” they say. “Customers loved how smooth, creamy and balanced it was compared to a regular iced latte. We received so many requests to bring it back that we decided to make it a permanent item.”
Since then, they’ve experimented with playful creations including a Cinnamon Roll Dirty and Cookie Monster Dirty, proving that the trend leaves plenty of room for creativity.
Part of the magic lies in the visual.
Watching espresso slowly cascade through cold milk has become one of social media’s favourite coffee videos, with thousands of clips racking up millions of views.
For businesses, that visibility has translated directly into customers.
“TikTok changed everything for us,” says Between Two Palms. “One pour on camera says more than any ad ever could. People come in holding their phones saying, ‘I saw this online, I need to try it.’ The dirty espresso genuinely helped us grow into who we are today.”
Brew’d agrees.
“TikTok and Instagram have definitely helped. We’ve had many customers visit after seeing dirty drinks online, and social media has encouraged more people to try them.”
It’s not that traditional coffee has gone out of fashion. It’s just facing some serious competition.
“Guests who used to order the same iced latte every day now walk straight up and order a dirty,” says Between Two Palms. “Once you’ve tried that first surprising sip, a regular latte feels a bit quiet.”
Brew’d has noticed the same shift.
“We’ve seen more customers choosing dirty drinks over traditional iced lattes because they’re creamier, more flavourful and offer something different.”
And that’s exactly what today’s coffee culture seems to be chasing — novelty without compromising quality.
While the classic dirty espresso remains both cafés’ bestseller, neither has stopped experimenting.
Between Two Palms created its signature Dirty Tobacco by combining its bestselling dirty espresso with its tobacco V60 coffee.
“We truly believe you won’t find it anywhere else,” they say.
The success didn’t stop there. After their berry V60 became a summer favourite, they introduced a Berry Dirty, and they’re now developing Emirati-inspired versions featuring dates and saffron.
“As a café rooted in UAE culture, we stay rooted in our heritage while reaching toward what’s next.”
Meanwhile, Brew’d focuses on perfecting balance while introducing seasonal flavors.
“We want the espresso, milk and foam to complement each other rather than overpower one another,” they explain.
While social media may have fuelled the craze, both businesses believe dirty drinks are becoming a permanent fixture.
“The hype is a trend. The drink is not,” says Between Two Palms. “Strip away the videos and you’re still left with beautiful espresso, cold milk and real balance. The trend brought people through the door. The quality is what keeps them coming back.”
Brew’d shares the same optimism.
“I think dirty drinks are here to stay. While flavors will continue to evolve, customers will always enjoy creative, high-quality coffee drinks.”
For anyone still wondering what all the fuss is about, both cafés offer the same advice: start with the classic dirty espresso.
Expect smooth sweetness, bold espresso, contrasting temperatures and, most importantly, a coffee experience that’s anything but ordinary. In a world where cafés are constantly looking for the next viral sip, dirty drinks may have started as a social media sensation, but in the UAE, they’re quickly becoming a new coffee ritual.