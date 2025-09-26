Morning shower vs evening shower: Which one wins?

Still, knowing what morning and evening showers do for your skin, scalp, and even your mood can help you figure out which team you belong to. We spoke to Dr Vimi Ponnamparambath, Specialist Dermatology & Cosmetology, Aster Clinic, Al Warqa, to help us detangle this confusion. For starters, regardless of the time: It’s a full-on sensory takeover — sight, sound, touch, smell, even taste. You feel the cool rush of water on your skin, the air almost has a flavour to it, and there’s a scents drifting around you. Put all those sensations together, and it’s no wonder you instantly feel calmer and more at ease.