In 2019, Dubai-based Niranjana Sinha spent several evenings by the beach, after she lost her father in a tragic accident. Overwhelmed by noise, unprocessed grief, and visiting relatives, Sinha found solace in watching the waves. The grief didn’t recede, but at least, she didn’t feel so heavy for those few hours.

There’s peace in watching the waves, and hearing the rhythmic sound of the water crashing to the shore and receding, as she says. Others like Aubrey Ponsford, a Dubai-based engineer, agrees: She prefers to unwind after long days, by the sea, and ‘feel like herself’ again. Both Ponsford and Sinha have the same thought: The sights and sounds of water allow them to re-centre.

Water has different implications for different people. For Irene Dinel, a Dubai-based British-French expat who grew up around the sea, water evokes a range of emotions. “Holidays in my childhood were spent swimming, sailing or kayaking, exploring exciting marine life. For me, being around water is cathartic, relaxing, yet also it can inspire a sense of adventure. It also brings back good memories,” she says.

That’s the power of water, whether you are in, or around it. From the brain firing neurotransmitters to the way our blood chemistry changes, water affects us physiologically and psychologically.

The science behind serenity

It can have an impact on your brainwaves too. When you relax by floating in water, there is a change from more active brainwaves to theta brainwaves. These slower brainwaves can help unleash creativity. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai-based psychologist Robert Stephens, a British expat, explains why people feel relaxed after a bath, a swim, a shower or even at the sea. “It’s an immersive experience. It impacts our five senses all at once. You feel the coolness of water; you can even taste the air around it. There are different smells lingering in the air too. And so, owing to a combination of these sensory inputs, you feel relaxed.”

There’s a reason why people just prefer to sit by the beach for hours. The sound of that consistent ebb and flow you hear, when you’re near water, de-stimulates the brain, explains Stephens. “The calming visuals and soundscapes around you trigger your parasympathetic nervous system, shifting your body into a state focused on relaxation and present moment awareness,” as he says. Research, including a 2015 sociological study titled Seeking everyday wellbeing: The coast as a therapeutic landscape, published in the US-based National Library of Medicine, has shown people citing the interactions between water, weather and sound inducing a sense of mental tranquility.

Neuroception is the unconscious process of registering signals of safety and danger in our environment from a variety of perceptual cues that include stimulus from what we see and hear. Water can create soothing sounds. Sea water, though undrinkable, is generally experienced as soothing by just lapping on a beach. This experience is so strong as to be effective.... - Amarylis Harris, psychologist, Dubai

The smell of the ocean breeze comforts frazzled nerves, too, adds Stephens. Another potential explanation lies in the presence of negative ions in the air. These negatively charged oxygen atoms, abundant near waterfalls might contribute to the feeling of relaxation. In fact research suggests that negative ion therapy could be used to treat symptoms of seasonal affective disorder. A 2008 study published in the US-based journal Environmental Health Perspectives observed the impact of negative air ions on indoor air quality. The study found that negative ions could help reduce airborne particles like dust and allergens. This improved air quality might contribute to a feeling of well-being near natural environments like waterfalls or beaches where negative ions are abundant.

Calming the nervous system

The exact mechanisms are still being explored, it is still firmly believed that spending time by water can be incredibly calming and restorative for the nervous system.

Amarylis Harris, a Dubai-based British psychologist explains it as 'neuroception'. "It is the unconscious process of registering signals of safety and danger in our environment from a variety of perceptual cues that include stimulus from what we see and hear. Water can create soothing sounds. Sea water, though undrinkable, is generally experienced as soothing," she explains. This experience is so strong as to be effective when no water is present, for example, when utilised in audio recordings of water to support relaxation and sleep. "Rhythmic sounds produce a physiological soothing response, like the effect of the rhythmic noises, produced in a lowered tone, parents instinctively make for their babies when easing distress," she adds.

The sights and sounds of water can trigger your parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for your body's ‘rest and digest’ response, adds Stephens. When activated, it lowers your heart rate, breathing, and blood pressure, promoting a sense of relaxation. Several sensory inputs can work together, especially if you’re at the beach: The rhythms of the waves, watching the vastness of the sea, and the coolness of the water.

This sensory information is relayed to your brain, specifically the amygdala, involved in processing emotions, and the prefrontal cortex, which is involved in decision-making and emotional regulation. The brain regions signal the vagus nerve, the main nerve of the parasympathetic nervous system. “The vagus nerve then carries the message to various organs, triggering the physical changes associated with relaxation, such as a lowered heart rate, slower breathing, and decreased blood pressure,” adds Stephens.

Creativity unleashed

When you immerse yourself in water, the brain’s default mode network is triggered, which is associated with day-dreaming and free-flowing thoughts. Image Credit: Shutterstock

The influence of water goes beyond just relaxation.

Abu Dhabi freelancer and aspiring author Fiona Caleb can't resist a beachside café. The sight of the waves and the expansive blue canvas of the sea spark creativity, her words flowing freely while she drinks coffee.

The link between water and creativity isn't fully established, but the evidence is promising. As Stephens explains, the sights and sounds of water can unleash creativity. "It can have an impact on your brainwaves too. When you relax by floating in water, there is a change from more active brainwaves to theta brainwaves. These slower brainwaves can help unleash creativity.” This is backed by a 2014 study published in the US-based academic journal Explore, which investigated the effects of water immersion on brain activity. The study concluded that water immersion led to a shift from beta waves, which are associated with alertness, to theta waves, associated with relaxation and daydreaming. This shift could potentially create a more fertile ground for creative thinking.

Celia Hayes, a Dubai-based stress specialist, adds that when you immerse yourself in water, the brain’s default mode network is triggered, which is associated with day-dreaming and free-flowing thoughts. “This network, when activated, allows your mind to wander without external stimulation, which is a breeding ground for creative problem-solving. The very act of letting your mind go can be calming in itself.”

Moreover, there’s something about Nature itself that fuels creativity, too. A 2018 study published in Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity, and the Arts investigated the impact of spending time in Nature on creative problem-solving. The study found that participants who spent time in Nature showed increased creativity compared to those who exercised indoors. And so, water can offer similar benefits too.

A drink of water