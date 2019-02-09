From discounts to gifts, the Trevor Sorbie salon at Dubai Mall is treating the ladies this Valentine’s Day. Get a complimentary manicure when you book a wash, cut and blow dry on February 14, perfect for preparing for a date, or just as a treat for the best person ever — yourself. If you’re hanging out with your favourite gal pal, they’re offering you and one friend 20 per cent off if you book an appointment at the same time. This offer is available all through February. To top it all off, anyone booked in for any treatment on February 13 or 14 will get a gift bag of Kerastase hair products and Essie nail polishes until stocks last.