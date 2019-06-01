Photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Pixabay

Whether you’re planning to jet off to a new destination this Eid vacation, or picking one of the many staycations in the UAE, your travel beauty kit needs to be well-thought out. Apart from the absolutely essential sunscreen and everyday toiletries, here are some bits and bobs that will make your daily grooming just a little bit easier.

Eco-beauty

Eco Beauty Body Boom Image Credit: Supplied

If you don’t want to put too much thought into pre-holiday shopping, Aspire Beauty Co, a new ‘clean beauty’ e-retailer, has created a Fresh Start Kit that contains travel sized products. It’s not too expensive and lets you try out a few brands before committing to any full-sized products. Items that will feature in the kit include Body Boom coffee scrub, perfect to get your skin beach ready, Living Nature Bee venom mask, if scaring fellow flight passengers is your thing, and a Spacemask a self-heating eye mask, for the morning after a late night party. The products come in sustainable packaging and customers can subscribe to bundles of one, three or six months. (Prices start from Dh95)

So fresh, so clean

Having a thorough cleansing routine while on holiday is so very important and it’s always good to have a little help. One of the niftiest little gadgets in the skincare industry is the Forea Luna, which is a vibrating facial brush made of very soft silicon. The Luna Play Plus is a smaller, less expensive version that makes for a great travel buddy. It’s easy to carry around, comes in funky colours and even massages the face, apart from gently cleansing it. This version is rechargeable with AAA batteries so you can use it for longer. (Dh250)

Holiday glow

We love an affordable, multi-use product, especially when going on holiday, because those flight tickets aren’t cheap girl! Palladio is a budget brand that I’ve been using since I was a wee teenager and their 2-in-1 Cheek and Lip tint was made to give you that vacay glow. The soft cushiony formula blends to a natural and dewy finish with a hint of colour. The chunky tube makes it easy to simply swipe on the product, but it’s small enough to fit into any make-up bag. (Dh52)

Spray magic

Dry shampoo is a lazy girl’s best friend when on holiday — or the best friend of someone who wants to prolong a great pre-vacation blow out for a week. Whichever person you are, you need the Hask dry shampoo, which is the only one that doesn’t irritate my sensitive, oily-but-also-dehydrated scalp. It soaks up grease quickly and doesn’t leave the hair feeling crunchy, dry or heavy. Get yourself to the nearest supermarket and pick one (or two) up — cheap, effective and travel friendly. Top tip: Spray onto roots before you go to bed and wake up with fresh, non-greasy hair without any white residue. (Dh16.80)

Cool it