Ride in a Rolls Royce Phantom in Dubai or go on a wildlife adventure in Abu Dhabi

Image Credit:

There’s no need to fret if you’re unable to book a few tickets for the dream Eid vacation. The UAE has pulled out all stops for the ideal Eid Al Fitr staycation, with luxury add ons that include a ride or two in a Rolls Royce Phantom, spa deals and beachside getaways that promise fun for the family.

ABU DHABI

Sir Bani Yas Island

Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

A wild family adventure awaits with children staying for free at the Anantara Desert Islands Hotel Resort & Spa. Practice the archery or go on a nature walk through stunning landscapes. Follow free-roaming wildlife on a thrilling 4x4 journey. Kayak across a lagoon.

Details: Rates start from Dh1,260++, inclusive of a complimentary stay for maximum of two children when sharing accommodation with parents.

St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi

The beachfront Abu Dhabi property is offering two stay packages. One offers a 20 per cent discount on the best available rates and complimentary breakfast for two adults and up to two kids.

Families can book a second room at a 50 per cent discount, as well as get an upgrade to the next category room (subject to availability). Adults can also book in a 60-minute complimentary massage per room at the Iridium Spa, while the kids are given free access to the popular Sandcastle Kids Club throughout the stay.

The deal also includes an hour of complimentary rental on water sports equipment and access to a selection of group classes at The St Regis Athletic Club.

The second, tagged as the Exquisite Escape package, includes complimentary breakfast for two adults in, either a private dining setting, or the buffet, and the chance to be upgraded to the next room category (subject to availability). Guests also get two complimentary passes to the Louvre Abu Dhabi, as well as a credit of Dh150 to be redeemed at any of the resort’s restaurants.

Those booking their stay under this package can also book a 60-minute massage for two at Iridium Spa, along with complimentary water sports equipment rental.

Details: Both room offers are available for bookings scheduled for dates before October 2.

Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas

The Abu Dhabi property is offering visitors an Eid brunch across two of the resorts dining destinations - Si Ristorante and Sim Sim. Guests booking a minimum of two nights before May 31 will receive a room upgrade to the next category and resort credit that can be redeemed during the stay.

Details: Offer applicable between June 4 and 8.

Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences

The 5-star hotel in Abu Dhabi has a family deluxe escape for Eid. Stay the night in one of luxurious suites and enjoy complimentary meals, late check-out and virtual reality entertainment.

Details: Deluxe suite for two adults and two children, late check-out, two complimentary meals for the family, 2 tickets for VR entertainment. At Dh999+++, between June 4 and 8.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves

The property is offering a getaway for a family with up to two children with an all-inclusive culinary experience. Drop in for breakfast, lunch and dinner, dine indoor or outdoor with views of the mangroves at Ingredients restaurant.

Details: Rates start from Dh1,200++ per night, inclusive of buffet breakfast, lunch and dinner for two adults and up to two children under five years old, and unlimited house beverages for adults.

Qast Al Sarab Desert Resort

Stay in a one bedroom pool villa with breakfast for two, with a private plunge pool. Take part in exciting sunrise and sunset desert activities, or simply spend quality time at the spa.

Details: From Dh1,999++ per night, inclusive of buffet breakfast for two adults

DUBAI

Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Al Qasr and Jumeirah Dal Al Masyaf

The UAE residents stay offer gives between 15 per cent to 25 per cent off on the best available rates and includes daily complimentary breakfast and a choice of lunch or dinner across over 40 restaurants, as well as unlimited access to Wild Wadi Waterpark.

The Burj Al Arab deal offers a 20 per cent discount on the best available rates, with benefits including a full-day private luxury cabana on the Burj Al Arab terrace per night stayed and a pick up and drop off by Rolls Royce Phantom.

At Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf, get 15 per cent off on best available rates. Other benefits to the stays include access to Sinbad’s Kids Club and unlimited use of spa facilities at the award-winning Talise Spa.

Jumeirah Al Naseem and Jumeirah Mina A‘Salaam are also extending 15 per cent off on best available rates. At Jumeirah Beach Hotel, there’s a 20 per cent off on a stay, unlimited access to Wild Wadi Waterpark, the private beach and Kids Club. I

Details: The UAE residents stay offer is valid until December 20.

Dukes The Palm

With a private beach and views of Dubai Marina, the Dukes Eid offer includes a four-night stay for the price of three. This deal is inclusive of breakfast and an evening turndown service. Guests also have access to the fitness centre, indoor pool, outdoor infinity pool, lazy river, watersports and the kids club.

The hotel is also offering a deal on an Eid feast, with the Great British Restaurant laying out a buffet spread for lunch or dinner, inclusive of international plates, Arabic and Indian cuisine, accompanied by multiple live cooking stations.

Details: Staycation offer between June 5 and 9. Brunch for Dh185.

Rixos Hotels, Dubai

Pool Image Credit: ABACApress/Rebecca Hobday

The brand, with two properties in the emirate, has Eid staycation deals to with plenty of family entertainment, including complimentary tickets to La Perle by Dragone, the aqua show at Al Habtoor City.

Rixos Premium Dubai is offering a complimentary upgrade to half board on a minimum two-night stay deal, inclusive of a buffet breakfast at Turquoise, along with a choice of lunch or dinner for Eid. Guests will have pool access as well at Azure Beach, or can take a complimentary shuttle to Dubai Mall or Mall of the Emirates.

The hotel reservation includes two complimentary tickets to La Perle as well for two adults, subject to availability.

Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites on the Palm Jumeirah is also offering a complimentary upgrade to half board at its beach property for a three-night minimum stay, with a 20 per cent discount on spa treatments.

Details: Bookings need to be done directly on the hotel website and it’s valid between June 4 and 10.

Address Dubai Mall

The hotel is offering three-night stay at the price of two nights, or six nights at the price of four, and so on.

All guests staying will receive free tickets to the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo and the VR Park.

Details: On bookings during Eid week.

QE2

The QE2 will offer a selection of Eid specials for couples, families and day visitors with family packages priced at Dh599 per night.

Families of up to four people can stay in a deluxe room, inclusive of breakfast and dinner, with complimentary kids club access on selected days, 40 per cent off QE2 spa experiences, an early check in, a late check-out and a complimentary QE2 heritage tour.

QE2 is also hosting grown-ups getaway with a two-night stay in a standard room either side of a QE2 brunch experience. In addition, take a spa treat with 40 per cent off all treatments.

Details: The family package is priced at Dh599++, June 4 to 8. While the grown-up getaway is valid for stays between June 5 and June 7. Terms and conditions apply and priced at Dh790++.

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah

The hotel is offering a great daycation deal at Wavebreaker Beach Club with pool and beach access for Dh99 per day across Eid. You can redeem the Dh99 voucher at the hotels signature dining venues, including Wavebreaker Beach and Grill, BiCE Ristorante, Trader Vic’s, Oceana restaurant and McGettigan’s JBR. The charges for children from age of 6-12 years is Dh49 per person, while little ones under 5 years eat for free.

Details: Daycation deal at Wavebreaker Beach Club at Dh99 for pool and beach access to be redeemed against F&B.

Atlantis The Palm

Atlantis is offering a Taste of Hakkasan staycation package, which allows guests booking two nights or more at Atlantis to enjoy a complimentary special set menu for two at the Cantonese restaurant Hakkasan.

Details: Rooms start from Dh945 plus taxes and tourism fees per night.

TRYP by Wyndham Dubai

The Barsha Heights hotel is slashing rates to welcome guests during Eid.

Details: From Dh229 per night over the Eid break.

Wyndham Dubai Marina

The property is offering a discounted deal on its room rates, plus an optional add-on of an Eid buffet.

Details: Dh329 per night during Eid, with an add-on of a buffet spread from Dh199 per person.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Waldorf Astoria is extending its five years celebratory package to create the Eid staycation. Guests can book one night and enjoy dining and spa experiences at the resort for just Dh5, per person per night. To redeem this deal, book the 5 years celebratory package and then select one of the following for Dh5 per person: a breakfast, lunch, high tea or dinner, a selective beverage package or a 30-minute massage at the spa during their stay.

Details: Rooms start at Dh1,200.

Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai

The ‘Romance like a Caesar Package’ offers a chance to book the presidential suite with a butler service, an intimate dinner for two on the suite’s private Cinema Terrace to a couple’s treatment at the Qua Spa. The deal also includes breakfast at Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen.

Details: Until December 26. For Dh20,000++ per night.

One&Only Resorts

The One&Only Royal Mirage has special Eid rates on offer during the celebratory week. Meanwhile, the One&Only The Palm is running a special rate for a minimum three-night stay package.

Details: Rates start from Dh1,045 per room per night at the Royal Mirage. The Palm’s three-night stay rates start from Dh5,850 per room.

NORTHERN EMIRATES

Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort

The ‘Ultimate Resort Experience’ is valid on stays for a minimum of two nights stay, with a guaranteed room upgrade, 30-minute massage per person per stay at the Willow Stream Spa, unlimited service of select beverages and soft drinks during meals, from 11am to 11pm.

Details: Available over Eid at special rates.

Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

The beachfront property has announced a summer sale that’s valid over Eid. The offer includes 20 per cent of the best available rate, 25 per cent off for Hilton Honors members.