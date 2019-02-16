With a Dubai institution such as the Cleopatra’s Spa, Pyramids at Wafi, which has been around for years, it’s almost guaranteed to have a top-notch experience. The facility is a well-oiled machine, with highly knowledgeable staff and an up-to-date line of treatments, such as the new Hydropeptide facials. The brand’s skincare line contains a star product — peptides. These magical molecules are the building blocks of protein and can help boost the production of collagen, the breakdown of which causes wrinkles. The Hydropeptide deep cleansing facial combines exfoliating products and peptides for a treatment that particularly effective at sloughing off that pesky layer of dead skin cells, and immediately and addressing congestion and acne. The facial includes the use of exfoliating enzymes and acids, in addition to serums that contain anti-ageing peptides that nourish the skin. The aesthetician gently but thoroughly cleanses and treats the skin using multiple steps, never causing any irritation with harsh techniques. While a mask sits on the face for a couple of minutes, there’s also a shoulder and decolletage massage to not only relax but treat that often-ignored area. Following the facial, and for a few days after, the skin appears clearer and more plump, with a smoothness that only a great facial can provide. (Dh550)