Deep clean
With a Dubai institution such as the Cleopatra’s Spa, Pyramids at Wafi, which has been around for years, it’s almost guaranteed to have a top-notch experience. The facility is a well-oiled machine, with highly knowledgeable staff and an up-to-date line of treatments, such as the new Hydropeptide facials. The brand’s skincare line contains a star product — peptides. These magical molecules are the building blocks of protein and can help boost the production of collagen, the breakdown of which causes wrinkles. The Hydropeptide deep cleansing facial combines exfoliating products and peptides for a treatment that particularly effective at sloughing off that pesky layer of dead skin cells, and immediately and addressing congestion and acne. The facial includes the use of exfoliating enzymes and acids, in addition to serums that contain anti-ageing peptides that nourish the skin. The aesthetician gently but thoroughly cleanses and treats the skin using multiple steps, never causing any irritation with harsh techniques. While a mask sits on the face for a couple of minutes, there’s also a shoulder and decolletage massage to not only relax but treat that often-ignored area. Following the facial, and for a few days after, the skin appears clearer and more plump, with a smoothness that only a great facial can provide. (Dh550)
LED treatment
Award-winning British doctor Rita Rakus has launched a series of facial treatments using the Deesse Pro LED mask, which looks like a bit of space-age technology. The LED mask uses Low Light Therapy by way of medical-grade, light emitting diodes (LED’s) to expose the skin to wavelengths of light that enhance the vibrancy and clarity of the skin. Blue light is used for acne, while red stimulates collagen product. Sounds gimmicy, but the science and research says that it really works. The treatment, used by the likes of Kim Kardashian West, Madonna and Chrissy Teigan, lasts for approximately 30 minutes with a choice of eight treatment modes. The mask is used in combination with any facial by Dr Rakus at D300 per 30-minute session. Available at Willow Stream Spa, Fairmont The Palm.
The new wave
Another piece of skincare technology comes in the form of the Collagenwave facial, which uses radio frequency to tighten skin tissue. It’s a non-surgical solution — so there’s no downtime — to uplift the skin on the face, neck and decolletage. Radio frequency is used to heat up layers of the skin and underlying tissue, causing collagen structures in the skin to tighten. This improves the existing collagen and promotes new collagen production. The therapist uses a wand containing electrodes to deliver controlled and even amounts of radio frequency energy into the skin. Talk about commitment to skincare, amirite? Available at Essentials Hair and Beauty Salon, Dubai. Single treatment is Dh840. Or book three treatments for Dh2,500 and get the fourth session free.
Boosting the skin
Electrocuting your face not your thing? The collagen boost face massage at Pastels Salon promises to deliver results with its new anti-aging treatment. It’s been designed to plump and lift, giving skin an immediate glow and enhanced moisture. This hands-on massage originated in Germany and provides lifting, toning, cleansing and rejuvenation while also being very relaxing. Key to this treatment is activating the blood flow in the connective tissue, which stimulates the production of collagen and elastin fibres. This improves the overall appearance of the skin, while the massage regenerates the skin cells and enables products to be absorbed more efficiently. Available at Pastels Salon Jumeirah (Dh265).