The cold concrete mansion turning Taylor Swift’s gothic vision into reality
Every great gothic story needs a house with a personality problem. In Taylor Swift's new Patient Zero video, that house is a sprawling Brutalist estate in Beverly Hills, and it may be the most dramatic cast member of all.
Swift, 36, premiered the video at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 27. Directed by Swift, the plot is a tangled tale of a toxic ex, with Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell starring alongside her. But between the longing stares and slow-burn dread, it's hard not to notice the architecture.
Swift didn't pick this place for its throw pillows. In an Instagram post after the premiere, she explained that the home stood in for a relationship that had gone cold and withered over time. It's a mood board in poured concrete: sharp lines, heavy stone, and the kind of vast emptiness that makes every footstep echo.
This is where Johnson and Farrell's characters live, and the house seems to tighten around them as the story unravels.
The numbers behind the drama
Off-screen, the estate is a very big deal, according to People.
18,344 square feet of living space, so there's plenty of room for brooding
Five bedrooms and nine bathrooms, which works out to almost two bathrooms per bedroom
Designed by the celebrated firm the ID Group
Sold in June 2026 for $46.95 million, according to property records. Aaron Kirman of Christie's International Real Estate SoCal and the Aaron Kirman Group had held the listing.
The disappearing wall. The main living room has a glass wall that retracts completely, erasing the line between inside and out. Sharp-eyed fans will spot it in the scene where Swift, Johnson and Farrell stand frozen like gallery sculptures. Behind them is an infinity-edge pool that seems to spill straight into a panorama of city lights.
The curve. The whole home wraps around a circular motor court, so the interior bends in a slow arc instead of running in neat boxes. Watch for it when Johnson's character, starting to feel unwell, steadies herself against a curved stone wall.
The video's story runs on reflection. Swift and Johnson mirror each other's outfits and movements as parallel romances fall apart, with Farrell playing the ex at the center of it all. A house of glass, stone and endless reflective water suits that doubling perfectly.
Swift has also said the video let her play in the genres she loves: gothic ghost stories, true crime and psychological thrillers, all set somewhere she hadn't filmed much before. Book lovers will catch strong echoes of Daphne du Maurier's Rebecca, a novel Swift named as a favorite on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2025. Rebecca is, fittingly, a story where the house is basically a character with a grudge.