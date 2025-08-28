Abu Dhabi to host Sotheby’s first auction: $20M diamonds, rare supercars and billionaire bidders

Sotheby’s has seen strong demand from the Middle East, with United Arab Emirates-based buyers increasing 25% over the past five years. “We believe it’s the perfect moment to bring local and international collectors together to experience Abu Dhabi,” said Josh Pullan, global head of luxury division at Sotheby’s. Sotheby’s expansion comes as the UAE cements its status as a magnet for global wealth, attracting billionaires, hedge fund managers and crypto tycoons. The country’s richest families are projected to control $1 trillion by the end of next year, while Dubai’s financial hub hosts family offices managing more than $1 trillion in assets.