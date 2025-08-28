Abu Dhabi to host Sotheby’s first auction: $20M diamonds, rare supercars and billionaire bidders

Sotheby’s has seen strong demand from the Middle East over the past five years
Sotheby’s is bringing its gavel to Abu Dhabi this December, launching its first-ever auction series in the emirate as the city accelerates its rise as a global hub for art, culture, and luxury. Branded as Abu Dhabi Collectors’ Week, the four-day event (December 2–5) will spotlight dazzling categories—from high-jewelry and rare timepieces to collector cars and prime real estate.
The debut comes on the heels of Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund ADQ taking a minority stake in Sotheby’s last year, underscoring the emirate’s ambitions to cement itself as a powerhouse in the international art and luxury market. With landmark institutions like the Louvre Abu Dhabi already drawing global attention—and the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi set to open its doors soon—the capital is doubling down on its bid to become the Middle East’s cultural crown jewel.
Sotheby’s has seen strong demand from the Middle East, with United Arab Emirates-based buyers increasing 25% over the past five years. “We believe it’s the perfect moment to bring local and international collectors together to experience Abu Dhabi,” said Josh Pullan, global head of luxury division at Sotheby’s. Sotheby’s expansion comes as the UAE cements its status as a magnet for global wealth, attracting billionaires, hedge fund managers and crypto tycoons. The country’s richest families are projected to control $1 trillion by the end of next year, while Dubai’s financial hub hosts family offices managing more than $1 trillion in assets.
The auction series, featuring a rare 2010 Aston Martin One-77 estimated at $1.3 million to $1.6 million, will coincide with major city events like the Formula 1 Grand Prix and Abu Dhabi Finance Week.
Other highlights include the upcoming McLaren Formula 1 Team car chassis, a 2017 Pagani Zonda 760 Riviera expected to fetch up to $10.5 million, and a diamond collection worth over $20 million.
