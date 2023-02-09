Love is in the air — and so are brands looking to cash in on Valentine’s Day through unique, sometimes unexpected deals and offerings. What makes an effective Valentine’s Day for customers? Breaking moulds, being innovative and last but not least, connecting with consumers through experiential experiences.

For instance, perfume brand Sterling has come up with a unique concept — the World’s Largest Perfume Wall (see picture below). “It is my aim that every fragrance enthusiast must enjoy good perfumes at prices they can afford without compromising on the quality and fragrances,” says Ali Asgar Fakhruddin, Chairman, Sterling Perfumes Industries. “With the gradual growth of Sterling, it is my goal that fragrance lovers should have at least one product of Sterling in their collection. With the inauguration of our retail store with the World’s Largest Perfume Wall, we are delighted to offer up to 50 per cent off on a couple of fragrances this Valentine’s Day.”

This is not all! You can enjoy a coffee date at the in-house lounge. A perfume expert will act as your guide even as you get to click instaworthy pictures near the wall with your Valentine and return with a bagful of happy memories.

One of the UAE’s leading gift voucher platforms, Ithara offers experiences that customers can buy for each other as gifts. These include a spa day for couples, dance classes, and hot air balloon rides. “Moreover, this year we created special Valentine’s Day gift boxes that customers can order with their experience vouchers,” says Lukas Krejca, Co-Founder, Ithara. “Our favourite gift for a couple this year is a dance class gift voucher. While for many of us, it sounds scary to enroll in a dance class, the studio we work with does an amazing job of ensuring everyone has a great time. We hear from our customers that enrolling together actually brings them closer together as a couple.”

Image Credit: Supplied

Bert’s Café is conducting three contests to give away three unique gifts — an opportunity to win a gift voucher to Dubai Opera, a chance to win a dinner for two and last but not the least, grabbing a 25 per cent off through Bert’s gift voucher — the café’s Managing Director, Rekha Ennagowni reveals. “You can treat your loved ones to a stunning Valentine’s Day at our restaurant with affordable prices and deals such as a a Power Breakfast Combo, Executive Meal Combo and a 25 per cent off gift voucher,” says Ennagowni.

Lifestyle Fine Jewelry has a range of diamond and gemstone collections at affordable prices. And to make this Valentine’s Day more memorable, the brand has a diamond heart collection starting at just Dh795. “The customer has options to shop now and pay later with Tabby and Spotii, and also opt to choose interest-free easy payment plans with all major banks,” says Ashraf M.A., Regional Sales Director, Lifestyle Fine Jewelry.