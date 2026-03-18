Preparing for Eid al-Fitr: Traditions in Emirati homes

These small preparations are part of traditions that mark the end of Ramadan
In many homes across the United Arab Emirates, preparations for Eid usually start a few days before the holiday. Families begin by cleaning the house, buying new clothes, and planning what food will be prepared for guests. These small preparations are part of traditions that mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the start of Eid celebrations.
One of the most noticeable parts of the days before Eid is shopping. Malls and markets often become busy as families look for clothes, gifts, and sometimes simple decorations for the house. Many people like to wear something new on Eid morning, and children especially get excited about choosing their outfits for the day.
Food also plays a big role in the celebration. In many homes, families prepare sweets and snacks that will be served when visitors come over. Popular treats include Maamoul, which is usually filled with dates or nuts, and Luqaimat, a sweet dessert often served with date syrup. Guests are usually welcomed with Arabic coffee and dates, which remain a central part of hospitality in many Emirati homes.
Eid morning usually starts early. Families wake up, get dressed in their new clothes, and head out for the Eid al-Fitr prayer. The prayer usually takes place shortly after sunrise and is one of the most important moments of the day. Many people attend the prayer with family members and neighbours, which creates a strong sense of community at the start of the celebration.
After the prayer, families return home and usually have breakfast together before beginning visits to relatives and close friends. Throughout the day, people move between different houses, greeting each other and spending time together. Homes often stay open for guests, with coffee, sweets, and traditional snacks served to visitors.
Another tradition many children look forward to during Eid is the giving of Eidiya. Eidiya is a small amount of money that children receive from parents, grandparents, or older relatives. It is usually given on Eid day after the prayer or during family visits. For children, receiving Eidiya is one of the most exciting parts of the celebration.
Beyond being a simple gift, Eidiya carries a deeper meaning. It is seen as a way to share happiness with younger family members and make them feel part of the celebration. The tradition also reflects generosity and kindness, which are values closely connected to the spirit of Eid.
Although daily life has changed over the years, many families in the UAE continue to follow these traditions each Eid. From preparing sweets before the holiday to attending the Eid prayer and sharing Eidiya with children, these customs remain an important part of how the occasion is celebrated.